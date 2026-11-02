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Russian Forces Strike Izium, Casualties Reportred, City Left Without Power

Russian Forces Strike Izium, Casualties Reportred, City Left Without Power


Date: 2026-11-02 04:38:17

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Region Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported this on Telegram.

"Preliminary reports indicate that a four-story residential building was hit and cars are on fire. There has also been a report of a fire at a post office," the statement said.

Read also: Injury toll from Russian attack on Vasyshcheve in Kharkiv region rises to 12

Syniehubov later reported that one person had been killed and at least three others injured.

Izium is currently completely without electricity due to damage to high-voltage power lines, the Izium City Military Administration report ed.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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