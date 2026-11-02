Azerbaijan To Host National Show Jumping Championship

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan National Show Jumping Championship is set to take place, bringing together some of the country's top riders for the final equestrian competition of the year.

According to the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation (ARAF), the tournament will feature the country's leading show jumping athletes.

The one-day competition will be held across three different categories, with riders required to clear obstacle courses featuring jumps at heights of 70–80 cm, 100–115 cm, and 125–130 cm without faults.

The athletes will compete for top honours, with the winners receiving trophies, medals, and diplomas in recognition of their achievements.

The championship will mark the final show jumping event on Azerbaijan's equestrian calendar for the year.