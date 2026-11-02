Polish PM Donald Tusk Accuses Russia Of Backing Opponents Amid Constitutional Crisis

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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has accused Russia of supporting his political opponents amid an escalating dispute over the country's Constitutional Tribunal, warning that the crisis threatens the rule of law in Poland.

In a televised address to the nation on October 31, Tusk blamed the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, President Karol Nawrocki and former President Andrzej Duda for contributing to the prolonged institutional confrontation.

The prime minister claimed that Russia had an interest in destabilizing Poland and was using online influence operations to support those opposing his government.

“In this conflict, they are currently utilizing the support of Russia's army of internet bots. Furthermore, they have even received public backing from a key ideologue of the Kremlin,” Tusk said.

He did not provide further details in the reported remarks about the alleged Russian involvement.

Tusk said the latest confrontation had been triggered by President Nawrocki's refusal to administer the oath of office to newly appointed Constitutional Tribunal judges.

According to the prime minister, his government had repeatedly attempted to resolve the dispute, but its efforts had been obstructed by the president and opposition forces.

The political crisis intensified on October 31 following a decision by a Constitutional Tribunal judge to remove the individual acting as the tribunal's presiding officer.

The move prompted protests by opposition supporters, while President Nawrocki declared the decision unlawful.

The confrontation is the latest development in a longstanding dispute over the composition and legitimacy of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal.

Tusk's government disputes the legitimacy of judges appointed during the previous Law and Justice administration, while the opposition challenges the authority of judges appointed under the current government.

The competing positions have deepened the institutional standoff, with both sides questioning the legality of decisions concerning the country's highest constitutional court.