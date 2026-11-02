Pakistan Assumes Chairmanship Of SCO Interbank Consortium For 20262027

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Pakistan has assumed the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Interbank Consortium (SCO-IBC) for 2026–2027, with Sultan Ali Allana taking over as chairman of the financial cooperation mechanism.

The announcement was made by Pakistan's Ministry of Finance through its official account on X.

According to the ministry, the appointment coincides with Pakistan's chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for the same period.

The ministry said the development highlights Pakistan's growing role in promoting regional trade, investment, financial connectivity and economic cooperation among SCO member states.

The SCO Interbank Consortium serves as a platform for cooperation between financial institutions of member countries, supporting investment initiatives and economic partnerships within the organisation.

Pakistan's Ministry of Finance congratulated Allana on assuming the position and reaffirmed the country's commitment to strengthening financial and economic cooperation within the SCO framework.

The ministry also emphasised Pakistan's intention to facilitate cross-border trade and investment, expand economic partnerships among member states and promote regional integration.

The chairmanship will run through the 2026–2027 term.