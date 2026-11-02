Turkish President Erdogan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev And Azerbaijani People On Victory Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended his congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of November 8 Victory Day.

The congratulatory message was conveyed by the pilot of Erdogan's aircraft after the plane entered Azerbaijani airspace while the Turkish leader was travelling to the Republic of Korea.

In his message, Erdogan expressed his warm greetings and best wishes to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on behalf of himself and his delegation, reaffirming his confidence in the continued development of relations between the two countries.

"Your Excellency, my dear brother, while flying through the airspace of brotherly Azerbaijan during my visit to South Korea, I would like to convey my warmest greetings and best wishes to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan on behalf of myself and my delegation.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to reaffirm my strong belief that the allied relations and cooperation between our countries will continue to strengthen and develop in the future.

"I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the people of brotherly Azerbaijan on the upcoming November 8 – Victory Day, and wish Azerbaijan lasting peace, prosperity and progress," the message reads.

The message was signed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

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