Azerbaijan Neutralizes Drones Detected Near State Border

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

As a result of operational measures carried out along Azerbaijan's state border, unmanned aerial vehicles that had illegally entered the country's airspace were detected and neutralized.

At the same time, an attempt to smuggle 22 kg and 900 grams of narcotics from Iran was foiled.

According to the State Border Service (SBS), the incidents occurred in the areas of responsibility of the Horadiz and Goytepe border detachments.

During inspections of the incident sites, 15 kg and 400 grams of narcotics were seized in the area under the responsibility of the Horadiz detachment, while 7 kg and 500 grams were found in the Goytepe detachment's area of responsibility.

Operational and investigative measures are ongoing in connection with the incidents.