US First Lady Announces Successful Conclusion Of Oleshky Ceasefire

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (NNN-Anadolu) -- US first lady Melania Trump said Sunday that a ceasefire in Oleshky, a Russian-controlled city in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, had successfully concluded, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

"The mission was a success, delivering critical aid to the region and enabling the evacuation of nearly 800 people," she wrote on the US social media platform X.

She commended Russia and Ukraine for their "leadership and cooperation" surrounding the ceasefire and expressed hope that the humanitarian initiative could contribute to broader peace efforts.

"I hope Oleshky serves as a foundation for lasting peace between both nations," she said.

Trump said the ceasefire began on Oct 27 and concluded on Nov 1 as planned.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said the ceasefire had ended after both sides honoured their commitments throughout the humanitarian operation.

Lubinets said the pause in fighting made it possible to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky and help civilians who wanted to leave the city safely.

He said the operation was carried out as part of joint humanitarian efforts with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and coordinated by the US first lady.

"We are now working together with Yana Lantratova to explore opportunities for further humanitarian initiatives," Lubinets said.

"It is important to maintain this mechanism of cooperation so that we can continue helping people and saving lives," he added.

--NNN-ANADOLU