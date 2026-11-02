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Iran's Ties With Central Asia, South Caucasus Strengthen - MFA


Date: 2026-11-02 04:31:09

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Iran's relations with the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus are improving in line with the good-neighborliness policy day by day, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Esmaeil Baghaei, said during a press conference held in Tehran on Monday (November 2).

This was announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"Relations with neighboring countries are a strategy for Iran. Neighboring countries represent one of Iran's geopolitical advantages," the spokesperson noted.

Baghaei added that, in this context, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is being accompanied on his visit to Turkmenistan by officials from the economic sector, particularly the oil industry.

"Iran has developing relations with Turkmenistan. During Araghchi's visit, discussions will be held across various sectors, including the economy, trade, and energy. The outcome of this visit could prove effective in helping to enhance economic exchanges between the two countries," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Turkmenistan today.

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Trend News Agency

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