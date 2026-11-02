Iran's Ties With Central Asia, South Caucasus Strengthen - MFA
This was announced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
"Relations with neighboring countries are a strategy for Iran. Neighboring countries represent one of Iran's geopolitical advantages," the spokesperson noted.
Baghaei added that, in this context, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is being accompanied on his visit to Turkmenistan by officials from the economic sector, particularly the oil industry.
"Iran has developing relations with Turkmenistan. During Araghchi's visit, discussions will be held across various sectors, including the economy, trade, and energy. The outcome of this visit could prove effective in helping to enhance economic exchanges between the two countries," he remarked.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Turkmenistan today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment