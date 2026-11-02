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Director/PDMR Shareholding


Date: 2026-11-02 04:31:01

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

November 2, 2026

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Andrew
Last Name(s) Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status President, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Disposal of ordinary shares
Currency EUR
Price €48.622065
Volume 33,000
Total €1,604,528.15
Aggregated information:
Price €48.622065
Volume 33,000
Total €1,604,528.15
Date of transaction October 30, 2026
Place of transaction Amsterdam

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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