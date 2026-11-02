74Software: 2027 Financial Calendar
|Event
|Date
|Publication / Meeting
|2026 Full-Year Results
|Wednesday, February 24, 2027
|Press release (after market closing)
|2026 Universal Registration Document
|Tuesday, March 23, 2027
|AMF filing & publication
|2027 1 st Quarter Revenue
|Wednesday, April 21, 2027
|Press Release (after market closing)
|2027 Annual General Meeting
|Tuesday, May 11, 2027
| Shareholders' Meeting - 2.30 p.m. (CEST)
Pavillon Dauphine - Paris
|2027 Half-Year Results
|Wednesday, July 21, 2027
|Press release (after market closing)
|2027 3 rd Quarter Revenue
|Wednesday, October 27, 2027
|Press release (after market closing)
|2027 Full-Year Results
|Wednesday, February 23, 2028
|Press release (after market closing)
74Software observes a quiet period of 30 calendar days before the release of annual and half-year results, and 15 calendar days before the publication of quarterly revenue.
The latest information and updates, including the financial calendar and webcast access details, are available at all times on the Investor Relations section of the 74Software website:
Information related to 74Software's General Meetings can be found in the General Meetings section of the Investor Relations page: /general-assembly
About 74Software
74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 12,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com
Contacts - Investor Relations:
Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@74software.com
Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 - cchouard@74software.com
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