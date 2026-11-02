(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Paris, November 2, 2026 74Software: 2027 Financial Calendar

Event Date Publication / Meeting 2026 Full-Year Results Wednesday, February 24, 2027 Press release (after market closing) 2026 Universal Registration Document Tuesday, March 23, 2027 AMF filing & publication 2027 1 st Quarter Revenue Wednesday, April 21, 2027 Press Release (after market closing) 2027 Annual General Meeting Tuesday, May 11, 2027 Shareholders' Meeting - 2.30 p.m. (CEST)

Pavillon Dauphine - Paris 2027 Half-Year Results Wednesday, July 21, 2027 Press release (after market closing) 2027 3 rd Quarter Revenue Wednesday, October 27, 2027 Press release (after market closing) 2027 Full-Year Results Wednesday, February 23, 2028 Press release (after market closing)

74Software observes a quiet period of 30 calendar days before the release of annual and half-year results, and 15 calendar days before the publication of quarterly revenue.

The latest information and updates, including the financial calendar and webcast access details, are available at all times on the Investor Relations section of the 74Software website:

Information related to 74Software's General Meetings can be found in the General Meetings section of the Investor Relations page: /general-assembly

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 12,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@74software.com

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 - cchouard@74software.com

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