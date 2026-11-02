Thousands Of Tiny French Treasures: Limogesboutique Unveils Free 2026 Limoges Box Catalog And Collectors Club

The free 2026 Limoges Box Catalog from LimogesBoutique features thousands of hand-painted Limoges boxes from France.

Collectors and gift-givers can browse thousands of hand-painted Limoges boxes from France, print a catalog at home, and join a free collectors club

- Mira Lash, Owner, LimogesBoutique

PALM BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every Limoges box hides a secret. Lift the tiny hinged lid of a hand-painted porcelain Santa, a Paris café or a perfect little purse, and there is often a surprise waiting inside. Starting today, collectors can discover thousands of these miniature French treasures in one place: LimogesBoutique has released its free 2026 Limoges Box Catalog and opened the doors to the new Limoges Collectors Club.

The catalog brings together thousands of Limoges boxes in stock, each shown with its photo and current price. A master index makes it easy to jump straight to a favorite theme, and 13 smaller catalogs focus on what people love most, from Christmas & Holidays and Love & Wedding to Dogs & Cats, Flowers & Garden, Travel & Paris, and Fashion, Purses & Perfume. Every box links directly to its page on the website, so the perfect gift is always one click away. Shoppers can browse at or request a PDF to print and enjoy at home, just like the beloved paper catalogs of years past.

"Our collectors have been with us for more than 25 years, and so many of them told us they miss turning the pages of a beautiful catalog," said Mira Lash, owner of LimogesBoutique. "So we made one, with every single box we have. The catalog and the Collectors Club are our way of saying thank you, and of helping people find the Limoges box that makes someone they love smile."

Inside the Limoges Collectors Club

The Limoges Collectors Club is free to join at . Members enjoy:

- The first look at new arrivals and rare, retired pieces

- Members-only savings

- A birthday gift every year

- New catalogs the moment they are released

Wedding favors, corporate gifts and one-of-a-kind portraits

For moments that deserve something truly personal, LimogesBoutique now offers custom Limoges boxes for weddings, events and companies, with special pricing on orders of 10 or more. Couples can choose wedding favors and bridesmaid gifts, and businesses can give corporate and client gifts painted with names, dates or messages. Hand-painted portraits of a family home, a beloved pet or the whole family are also available. Quote requests can be made at .

Just in time for Christmas

With the holidays around the corner, the Christmas & Holidays catalog alone features hundreds of Santas, angels, nutcrackers, snowmen and nativity scenes, each one a keepsake that will be treasured for years. Customers can order online any time or call toll-free at 833-569-8398.

About LimogesBoutique

LimogesBoutique offers authentic hand-painted Limoges porcelain boxes made in Limoges, France, the porcelain capital of the world. For more than 25 years, this small, woman-owned business has helped collectors and gift-givers find Limoges boxes for every occasion, from Christmas and weddings to birthdays and new homes. Every box is shipped gift boxed and insured.

Mira Lash

LimogesBoutique

+1 833-569-8398

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Limoges Porcelain Boxes from France | Free 2026 Catalog & Christmas Gifts

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Thousands of Tiny French Treasures: LimogesBoutique Unveils Free 2026 Limoges Box Catalog and Collectors Club News Provided By Limoges Boxes Boutique - Mirabazaar LLC November 02, 2026, 09:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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