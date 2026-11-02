Liberia: Ambassador Yin Chengwu Attends Handover Ceremony Of China-Aid Agricultural Machinery Modernization Project

On October 30, 2026, the Ministry of Agriculture of Liberia held the handover ceremony for the China-Aid Agricultural Machinery Modernization Project. Ambassador Yin chengwu, Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Minster of Agriculture Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah and others attended.



Yin stated that the project is a concrete measure for implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state of the two countries and the outcomes of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation(FOCAC) and a vivid manifestation of the China-Liberia strategic partnership. China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Liberia in the agriculture sector to help boost Liberia's food security.

President Boakai and Minster Nuetah thanked China for its assistance and stated that China has continuously supported and cooperated with Liberia in various fields and is a reliable partner for Liberia's development. Liberia is committed to strengthening its medium- and long-term- partnership with China. Liberia will maintain and make good use of the agriculture machinery to boost agriculture production.

At the ceremony, Minister Nuetah and Ambassador Yin signed the handover certificate on site.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.