Ethiopia Hosts First Emergency Medical Teams Global Meeting In Africa

More than 800 participants from over 100 countries are gathering in Ethiopia from 3 to 5 November 2026 for the seventh Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) Global Meeting, the first held in the WHO African Region. The meeting focuses on strengthening countries' capacity to provide timely, quality clinical care during emergencies.

Hosted by the Government of Ethiopia in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), with support from Macao SAR and the Robert Koch Institute, the meeting brings together government representatives, health professionals, researchers and humanitarian partners to advance the development of national emergency medical teams.

Guided by the EMT 2030 Strategy and lessons from recent emergencies, discussions focus on sustainable financing, quality standards, operational readiness and international cooperation. These are essential to establishing nationally led EMT programmes that strengthen the health emergency workforce and support health services under pressure.

Emergency Medical Teams are groups of health professionals trained and equipped to provide care during outbreaks, disasters, conflicts and other emergencies. They support the affected country's health system, working under national coordination and according to agreed standards for safe, quality care.

In September 2026, Ethiopia's national EMT achieved WHO international classification following an assessment of its clinical services, logistics and operational readiness against international standards.

Across the WHO African Region, 30 countries are developing national EMT capacities, supported by the Regional Framework on Emergency Medical Teams 2026–2030. The Regional EMT Training and Knowledge Hub in Addis Ababa provides a platform for training, simulation exercises and exchange of expertise. WHO supports this work through technical guidance, mentoring and readiness assessments.

Building a national team involves practical decisions about who can be released from regular duties, how equipment will be transported and how deployments will be funded. Countries can learn from one another's experience in addressing these challenges, while helping partners understand where support is most needed.

“Strong national teams give countries more capacity to respond quickly and organize assistance according to local needs,” said Professor Francis Chisaka Kasolo, WHO Representative to Ethiopia.“Holding this meeting in the African Region brings countries' experience directly into the global discussion. It is an opportunity to agree on how we can better support teams before an emergency and work together during a response.”

Sustained financing, regular training and reliable deployment systems are essential for teams to respond effectively. The meeting provides an opportunity for countries and partners to identify investment needs and define their contributions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.