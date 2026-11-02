South Africa: Government Communication And Information System (GCIS) Welcomes Appointment Of New Director-General, Mr Lloyd Nedohe

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) welcomes the appointment of Mr Milingoni Fhulufhelo Lloyd Nedohe as its new Director-General, following Cabinet's approval of his appointment.

Mr Nedohe's appointment, which is effective from today, 1 November 2026, marks an important milestone for the organisation as it continues to strengthen its mandate of coordinating government communication and ensuring that South Africans have access to credible, accurate and timely information about government policies, programmes and service delivery initiatives.

The organisation looks forward to his leadership and strategic direction in advancing a responsive, integrated and effective government communication system that supports the priorities of government and strengthens engagement with citizens.

As the head of GCIS, the Director-General will provide strategic leadership in ensuring effective coordination of government communication across national, provincial and local government, while strengthening partnerships with the media, particularly community media, and other communication stakeholders.

His leadership comes at an important time when the communication environment is increasingly shaped by digital transformation, the rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation, and the need to strengthen public trust in official information.

GCIS remains committed to working collaboratively with all government departments, spheres of government, the media and broader society to ensure that communication is accessible, inclusive, responsive and reflective of the information needs of all South Africans.

The organisation congratulates Mr Nedohe on his appointment and wishes him success as he takes up this important responsibility in advancing the work and mandate of GCIS.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).