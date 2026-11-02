SEC Has Become Subservient To Chandrababu Naidu, Alleges Jagan

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 2 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday accused the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) of acting in favour of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and failing to ensure free and fair municipal elections.

In a social media post, he said the SEC, which is meant to protect democracy, has become subservient to Chandrababu Naidu. The shocking incidents during yesterday's municipal polling across the state, including in Pulivendula, show how the SEC is enabling election irregularities, he said.

“Yesterday in Pulivendula, YSRCP agents were kept out of 70 of the 80 polling booths. TDP goons brought in from other areas went on a rampage with the support of election officials and the police. They attacked our party agents to stop them from entering polling booths. In some places, they dragged our agents out of the polling stations. These incidents took place with the police's support. Voter slips were snatched from people, polling booths were captured, and votes were rigged and cast repeatedly. The video evidence of these incidents is clear. Agents from all 70 booths came to me personally, showed their agent forms to the officials, lodged complaints and protested,” he said.

Stating that the entire state witnessed what happened, Jagan said the SEC's response was shocking.“Irregularities took place in 70 of the 80 booths, and our agents were attacked and forced out. In these circumstances, how was it fair for the SEC to order repolling in only four booths and then wash its hands of the matter?” asked the former Chief Minister.

“The SEC's decision to order repolling in only four booths in Pulivendula, despite irregularities in many more, was an eyewash meant to mislead the public. Can these elections be called free and fair? If the Election Commission, which is responsible for protecting democracy, turns a blind eye to the ruling party's wrongdoing, how can people's right to vote be protected? How can the public retain faith in the electoral system?” YS Jagan said.

He alleged that these incidents were not limited to Pulivendula. Election irregularities took place across the state, including in the municipal corporations of Kadapa, Anantapur, Tirupati, Kurnool, Chittoor, Ongole, Guntur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. Similar incidents occurred in several municipalities, including Macherla, Chilakaluripet, Vinukonda, Jammalamadugu, Nandyal, Chimakurthy, Giddalur, Emmiganur, Sullurpeta, Palasa, Dhone, Naidupeta, Nandigama, Jaggayyapeta, Kuppam, Puttur and Parvathipuram.

“We will fight these election irregularities in court to protect democracy. We will place every piece of evidence before the courts. Justice may take time, but truth and justice will ultimately prevail,” he added.