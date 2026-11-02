'Someone Else's Negligence': Delhi Woman Seeks Answers After Brother Dies In Hit-And-Run

A young man, just 24 years old, died in a suspected hit-and-run while returning home from work in Delhi. Nine days later, his family is still struggling to identify the vehicle allegedly involved and find the person responsible. His sister, Diya Singhal, seeking justice, has questioned why CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed around Naraina Flyover were allegedly not functioning when the family needed them most. She has also raised concerns about the preservation of crucial evidence, claiming that several cameras were either not working, lacked hard disks or were positioned at unsuitable angles.

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In a series of emotional social media appeals, Diya has urged commuters, eyewitnesses and people travelling through the area that morning to share any information or dashcam recordings that could help the investigation. She believes that footage from even one passing vehicle could provide an important lead. Her appeal has also raised questions about the maintenance of road surveillance systems and their ability to assist investigations when accidents involve unidentified vehicles.

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Delhi hit-and-run: What happened to Prince Singhal?

According to the account shared by his sister, Prince Singhal was returning to his home in Pitampura after completing his night shift at an office in Gurugram on October 24, 2026.

The suspected hit-and-run took place near Naraina Flyover, opposite the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), in the early hours of Saturday. The incident reportedly occurred between approximately 4:15 am and 4:45 am.

Prince never reached home.

His death has left his mother and sister searching for answers. In her initial social media appeal, Diya said the family wanted to identify the vehicle involved and find the person responsible for the incident.

She also appealed to people who travelled through Naraina Flyover towards Mayapuri during the specified time to come forward with any information.

"On 24 October 2026, my younger brother, Prince Singhal, was returning home to Pitampura, Delhi, after completing his night shift at his office in Gurgaon. He never made it home," she wrote.

The family has been particularly concerned about the lack of clarity surrounding the vehicle involved. Without CCTV footage or eyewitness accounts, identifying what happened on the stretch has become a major challenge for them.

Sister questions non-functional CCTV and ANPR cameras

One of Diya's biggest concerns is the alleged failure of surveillance cameras installed around Naraina Flyover.

She has questioned why cameras are installed on public roads if they cannot provide crucial evidence when a serious incident takes place.

In a video appeal shared on social media, she expressed frustration over the family's attempts to obtain CCTV footage. According to her, they were told that some cameras were not working, others did not have hard disks to store recordings, and certain cameras were not positioned correctly to capture the incident.

She also alleged that some cameras fell under different government departments, making it difficult for the family to access the required footage.

Explaining her experience, Diya said, "Camera sadkon par sirf challan kaatne ke liye hi hain. Kyunki vahi camera jab aaj mujhe apne bhai ke hit and run ke murderer ko pakadne ke liye unki jarurat hai, toh unme hard disk nahi hai."

She further described the difficulties the family allegedly faced while approaching the police for CCTV recordings.

"Police ke paas hum gye toh vo keh rahe hain ki koi camera kharab hai, kisi camera mein harddisk nahi hai, kisi camera ka angle theek nahi hai, koi camera chal hi nahi raha hai, aur koi camera kisi aur vibhaag ke under hai," she said.

Her allegations raise several questions about the functioning, maintenance and coordination of surveillance systems across Delhi's roads.

The family is particularly concerned about the main ANPR cameras installed on Naraina Flyover. These cameras are designed to capture vehicle registration numbers and can help authorities trace vehicles travelling through monitored locations.

Diya has questioned why the main ANPR cameras were allegedly not working and why there has been no clear information about the availability of footage or the preservation of evidence.

However, the exact status of the cameras and the reasons for the alleged failures have not been independently established. 'Someone else's negligence': Sister questions circumstances of death In another appeal, Diya has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her brother's death.

She said Prince was wearing proper safety gear, including an ISI-marked helmet from Studds, when the incident took place.

According to her, his scooter did not have any visible damage, except for a slightly bent rear-view mirror. She also claimed there were no signs of rash driving or overspeeding.

Based on these circumstances, the family suspects that another vehicle may have been involved and that someone else's negligence on the road could have cost Prince his life.

"The circumstances strongly suggest that someone else's negligence on the road may have cost him his life," Diya wrote.

She has also questioned the lack of clarity surrounding the incident and the difficulties in obtaining evidence that could establish what happened.

In her emotional video, she said, "Turns out murder is legal in India," expressing her anguish over the family's experience.

Her statement reflects the frustration and helplessness she says her family has experienced while trying to find the person responsible.

The incident is being described by the family as a suspected hit-and-run. The exact sequence of events, the vehicle involved and the circumstances leading to Prince's death remain to be established through the investigation.

Family appeals for dashcam footage and eyewitness accounts

With questions surrounding the availability of CCTV recordings, Diya has turned to the public for help.

She has specifically requested people who travelled through Naraina Flyover towards Mayapuri between 4:15 am and 4:45 am on October 24 to check whether they witnessed anything unusual. The family is now looking for:



Dashcam recordings from vehicles that travelled through the stretch during the specified period.

Information from anyone who witnessed the suspected accident.

Footage that may have captured a vehicle leaving the area after the incident. Any other information that could help establish the sequence of events and identify the vehicle involved.

Diya believes that recordings from private vehicles could prove particularly important if government surveillance cameras failed to capture the incident.

"There are CCTV cameras around the flyover, and footage from vehicles travelling through this stretch could be crucial to the investigation," she wrote in her appeal.

She has urged people to share relevant information with the family through social media direct messages and help spread the appeal so that it reaches someone who may have witnessed the incident.

'We are not asking for sympathy': Sister seeks justice for Prince

For Diya and her mother, the loss of Prince has been accompanied by the uncertainty surrounding his final journey home.

In her appeal, she said the family was not looking for sympathy alone but wanted answers about what happened to the 24-year-old.

"I am Diya Singhal, Prince's sister. My mother and I have lost someone we can never replace. We are not asking for sympathy alone; we are asking for help in finding answers and seeking justice for my brother," she wrote.

In a subsequent post, she reiterated that the family would continue raising questions until it received clarity about the suspected hit-and-run.

"We still have no answers about the hit-and-run that took my 24-year-old brother, Prince Singhal," she wrote, questioning why the main ANPR cameras were allegedly not working and why there was no clarity about the preservation of evidence.

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"KEEP THE PRESSURE BUILDING. WE WILL NOT STAY SILENT," she added.

The family has appealed to people to share and repost the video, hoping that someone with relevant information will come forward.