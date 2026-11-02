Trump Towers Gurugram: Resident Claims Family Held Under 'House Arrest' For THIS Reason

A controversy has erupted at Gurugram's luxury Trump Towers after a resident accused real estate developer M3M and its management of restricting access to his 36th-floor apartment.

The resident, identified as Varun Suhag, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video and a screenshot of a WhatsApp message allegedly sent to M3M promoter and director Pankaj Bansal. Suhag identified himself as the owner of apartment number 36C at Trump Towers Delhi NCR, located in Sector 65, Gurugram.

I the owner of Apartment number 36C, Trump Towers Delhi NCR, Sector 65, Gurugram have been put under house arrest by the builder M3M and management, Mr. Pankaj Bansal. varun suhag (@varunsuhag) November 1, 2026

In his post, he alleged that the developer and building management had effectively placed him and his family under "house arrest" by restricting their access to essential facilities.

"I the owner of Apartment number 36C, Trump Towers Delhi NCR, Sector 65, Gurugram, have been put under house arrest by the builder M3M and management, Mr. Pankaj Bansal," he wrote.

The allegations have raised questions about residents' access to basic amenities in high-end residential complexes, particularly when disputes arise between homeowners and developers.

Resident Alleges Lift Access Was Disabled, Family Faced 40-Minute Delays

According to Suhag, the alleged restrictions began after he took possession of his apartment on August 27, 2026. He claimed that problems started shortly after he began moving furniture into the flat, following which building staff allegedly began restricting access to his residence.

One of his primary complaints concerns the elevator facility. Suhag alleged that the lift call button for the 36th floor had been disabled, forcing him and his family to contact the building's helpdesk whenever they needed to use the elevator.

He claimed that this arrangement frequently resulted in waiting periods of 30 to 40 minutes, making routine movement in and out of the apartment difficult.

The resident also highlighted concerns about his family's safety. He said his household includes his elderly mother, who has a heart condition, and a one-year-old child. According to him, such prolonged delays could create serious difficulties during a medical emergency.

In the WhatsApp message shared alongside his video, Suhag held the developer responsible for the alleged inconvenience and safety concerns.

"Now this could all also be happening without your information, by the willful and independent act of your employees, but now it is in your knowledge, and you shall be directly responsible for inconvenience caused and all safety naka to me and my family," the message read.

Suhag also levelled allegations of illegal construction against the developer, although he did not provide further details in his social media post.

Trump Towers Controversy Goes Viral As Internet Users Suggest Legal Action

The allegations quickly gained traction on social media, with users questioning why a homeowner was allegedly being denied unrestricted access to his apartment.

Several users urged Suhag to approach the courts and seek legal intervention. One user questioned why he had not contacted the police.

Responding to the query, Suhag claimed that he had already called the police and registered a complaint. However, he alleged that the police told him they could not intervene in the matter.

Another social media user questioned the alleged restriction on elevator operations and suggested that Suhag pursue the matter legally.

"Irrespective of what be d other side of d story, they simply cant stop d lift operation on his floor. Varun should lawyer up and take this to the court and make an example of this," the user commented.

The controversy has since drawn attention to the dispute, with questions being raised about homeowners' rights, access to common facilities and the responsibilities of residential developers.