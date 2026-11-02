Pakistan Fined For Slow Over-Rate In Tri-Series Final Against Sri Lanka

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 2 (IANS) Pakistan have been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in ODI Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka in Lahore.

The sanction was imposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after Pakistan were found to have bowled one over short of the required quota within the stipulated time, even after accounting for time allowances.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed penalty, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Wayne Knights, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, teams are penalised five per cent of their players' match fees for every over they fall short of the minimum over-rate requirement. The penalty applies after the available time allowances have been taken into consideration.

The fine comes after Pakistan registered a thrilling three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka to lift the tri-series trophy in front of their home crowd. Chasing a challenging target of 326, the hosts reached 329 for seven with nine balls remaining, completing the tournament-winning run chase.

Fakhar Zaman was the chief architect of Pakistan's successful pursuit, producing a commanding 127 off 99 deliveries, his 12th ODI century. He received valuable support from Saad Baig, who scored 74 off 75 balls, as the pair rescued the hosts after early dismissals of Maaz Sadaqat and Babar Azam.

With Pakistan needing late impetus after Zaman's dismissal, Arafat Minhas delivered a decisive contribution, smashing 61 off just 31 deliveries, including four sixes and as many boundaries. His aggressive knock brought the equation within reach before Shaheen sealed the victory with a six.

Earlier, Kamindu Mendis had struck 131, while Pavan Rathnayake contributed 77, taking Sri Lanka to 325 for eight. However, their efforts proved insufficient as Pakistan completed the chase to claim the tri-series title.