Archi Grand Avenue Records 1,202 Apartment Sales in Five Hours at USD 770 Million Tbilisi Development
(MENAFN- Alto ) The USD 770 million Archi Grand Avenue development more than doubles the developer’s previous single-day sales record, with a further 159 prospective buyers on the waiting list.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 2 November 2026: Archi, Georgia’s leading real estate developer, has set a new national record for single-day apartment sales, selling 1,202 apartments at Archi Grand Avenue in just five hours. A further 159 prospective buyers have joined the priority waiting list for the development’s next residential block.
According to the company’s assessment of publicly available data, the sales milestone places Archi alongside prominent regional developers that have also reported large-scale residential sales at major launches. These include Saudi Arabia’s NHC, which sold 3,980 units in 24 hours at Cityscape Global 2024 in Riyadh, Dubai-based DAMAC Properties, which sold 3,164 units at the launch of DAMAC Islands on 10 December 2024 and Sharjah-based Arada, which sold all 2,000 homes at its Masaar 2 community within three hours on 27 February 2025.
The result more than doubles Archi’s previous single-day sales record, set a year earlier, establishing a new benchmark for the company and for Georgia’s residential properties
“Today’s achievement represents far more than record-breaking sales. It reflects the trust thousands of people have placed in us, and I sincerely thank each and every one of them. This success is also a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. At Archi Grand Avenue, we are creating the new heart of Tbilisi. I believe our customers recognise the potential of this location, the scale of the development, the involvement of internationally renowned brands, and the exceptional financial terms. Together, these factors have contributed to an achievement we are immensely proud of. As Georgia’s #1 real estate developer, our priority has always been to create lasting value and exceed our customers’ expectations. Recently, Archi, together with its partners, also unveiled Trump Tower Tbilisi as part of the landmark Downtown Tbilisi development,” said Ilia Tsulaia, Founder of Archi Group.
Apartment prices at Archi Grand Avenue have risen by 27–28 per cent over the past year, reflecting the development’s growing appeal. Archi reports that more than one in four of its buyers is international, highlighting the role of overseas purchasers in its customer base.
Located in Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, Archi Grand Avenue is just over three hours from the UAE by direct flight. The development brings together residential ownership, internationally branded hospitality and lifestyle amenities within a single district, offering an integrated residential proposition for homebuyers and investors.
Representing a total investment of GEL 2 billion (approximately USD 770 million), Archi Grand Avenue spans 21 hectares, including more than 15 hectares of parks, landscaped areas and recreational space. The master-planned development will bring together residential buildings, a five-star Hilton hotel, Wyndham-branded residences, a sports complex, and a range of dining, retail and entertainment destinations. The first phase is scheduled for completion between 2029 and 2030.
Following a “City Within a City” concept, the development is designed to bring essential amenities closer to residents, including schools, kindergartens, sports and wellness facilities, swimming pools, parks, coworking spaces and retail destinations.
The project brings together international architecture, design and urban planning expertise. Chapman Taylor’s Madrid studio is developing the master plan and the architecture of the five-star Hilton hotel. Australian landscape architecture studio OCULUS, led by Bob Earl, is responsible for landscape design, while Wei Yap Architecture is contributing to the wider architectural concept. London-based Benoy is leading the transformation of Tbilisi’s historic railway carriage factory into a destination for dining, retail and entertainment, supported by Alkaş and Han Spaces in retail planning and social spaces.
Archi recently unveiled Trump Tower Tbilisi with its partners as part of the landmark Downtown Tbilisi development, further expanding its portfolio of internationally branded real estate projects.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 2 November 2026: Archi, Georgia’s leading real estate developer, has set a new national record for single-day apartment sales, selling 1,202 apartments at Archi Grand Avenue in just five hours. A further 159 prospective buyers have joined the priority waiting list for the development’s next residential block.
According to the company’s assessment of publicly available data, the sales milestone places Archi alongside prominent regional developers that have also reported large-scale residential sales at major launches. These include Saudi Arabia’s NHC, which sold 3,980 units in 24 hours at Cityscape Global 2024 in Riyadh, Dubai-based DAMAC Properties, which sold 3,164 units at the launch of DAMAC Islands on 10 December 2024 and Sharjah-based Arada, which sold all 2,000 homes at its Masaar 2 community within three hours on 27 February 2025.
The result more than doubles Archi’s previous single-day sales record, set a year earlier, establishing a new benchmark for the company and for Georgia’s residential properties
“Today’s achievement represents far more than record-breaking sales. It reflects the trust thousands of people have placed in us, and I sincerely thank each and every one of them. This success is also a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. At Archi Grand Avenue, we are creating the new heart of Tbilisi. I believe our customers recognise the potential of this location, the scale of the development, the involvement of internationally renowned brands, and the exceptional financial terms. Together, these factors have contributed to an achievement we are immensely proud of. As Georgia’s #1 real estate developer, our priority has always been to create lasting value and exceed our customers’ expectations. Recently, Archi, together with its partners, also unveiled Trump Tower Tbilisi as part of the landmark Downtown Tbilisi development,” said Ilia Tsulaia, Founder of Archi Group.
Apartment prices at Archi Grand Avenue have risen by 27–28 per cent over the past year, reflecting the development’s growing appeal. Archi reports that more than one in four of its buyers is international, highlighting the role of overseas purchasers in its customer base.
Located in Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, Archi Grand Avenue is just over three hours from the UAE by direct flight. The development brings together residential ownership, internationally branded hospitality and lifestyle amenities within a single district, offering an integrated residential proposition for homebuyers and investors.
Representing a total investment of GEL 2 billion (approximately USD 770 million), Archi Grand Avenue spans 21 hectares, including more than 15 hectares of parks, landscaped areas and recreational space. The master-planned development will bring together residential buildings, a five-star Hilton hotel, Wyndham-branded residences, a sports complex, and a range of dining, retail and entertainment destinations. The first phase is scheduled for completion between 2029 and 2030.
Following a “City Within a City” concept, the development is designed to bring essential amenities closer to residents, including schools, kindergartens, sports and wellness facilities, swimming pools, parks, coworking spaces and retail destinations.
The project brings together international architecture, design and urban planning expertise. Chapman Taylor’s Madrid studio is developing the master plan and the architecture of the five-star Hilton hotel. Australian landscape architecture studio OCULUS, led by Bob Earl, is responsible for landscape design, while Wei Yap Architecture is contributing to the wider architectural concept. London-based Benoy is leading the transformation of Tbilisi’s historic railway carriage factory into a destination for dining, retail and entertainment, supported by Alkaş and Han Spaces in retail planning and social spaces.
Archi recently unveiled Trump Tower Tbilisi with its partners as part of the landmark Downtown Tbilisi development, further expanding its portfolio of internationally branded real estate projects.
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