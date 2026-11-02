Online sales of the OMODA, JAECOO and JELAND cars have begun at AVTODOM Vnukovo and AVTODOM Vernadsky
(MENAFN- Abtodom) Online sales of the OMODA, JAECOO and JELAND cars have officially begun at the AVTODOM Vnukovo and AVTODOM Vernadsky dealership centers. Customers can select and order a car remotely. They can take advantage of a full range of services including car loan, insurance and a trade‑in program. The first car purchased online has already been issued to the customer. The delivery of the OMODA C5 took place at the AVTODOM Vnukovo on October 13, 2026.
The decision to launch online sales is driven by consumer demand and market trends. The main advantage of the new format for customers is saving time and the opportunity to go almost all the way from choosing a car to completing documents without additional trips to the dealership. Buying a car seemed like too big a deal to fully transfer it online until recently. However, it may become as familiar and convenient for users as ordering groceries or household appliances with delivery in the future.
Online sales are carried out at the AVTODOM Vnukovo and AVTODOM Vernadsky dealership centers in partnership with the SBERAVTO and T‑AUTO services. The platform user gains access to the full range of services: choosing a car, coordinating the configuration and price, applying for a car loan and purchasing OSAGO and comprehensive insurance policies, as well as making a trade‑in on a used car for a new one. The car is issued and the keys and related documents including the title are handed over at the dealership center.
AVTODOM Vnukovo and AVTODOM Vernadsky plan to make online car sales as convenient as possible for customers in Moscow and the Moscow region. The dealerships plan to integrate with the Ozon and Wildberries marketplaces. The parties are currently in the process of signing contracts.
“Customers especially value their time now. They are ready to purchase a car and complete the entire purchase process online coming to the dealership only for the pickup. With high trust in the company. We are constantly developing new tools and training the team at AVTODOM Vnukovo and AVTODOM Vernadsky to ensure our customers unconditional comfort at all stages of car ownership”, - Elsa Sapova, Head of Sales Departments for New Cars at OMODA|JAECOO|JELAND at AVTODOM Vnukovo and AVTODOM Vernadsky, commented.
The decision to launch online sales is driven by consumer demand and market trends. The main advantage of the new format for customers is saving time and the opportunity to go almost all the way from choosing a car to completing documents without additional trips to the dealership. Buying a car seemed like too big a deal to fully transfer it online until recently. However, it may become as familiar and convenient for users as ordering groceries or household appliances with delivery in the future.
Online sales are carried out at the AVTODOM Vnukovo and AVTODOM Vernadsky dealership centers in partnership with the SBERAVTO and T‑AUTO services. The platform user gains access to the full range of services: choosing a car, coordinating the configuration and price, applying for a car loan and purchasing OSAGO and comprehensive insurance policies, as well as making a trade‑in on a used car for a new one. The car is issued and the keys and related documents including the title are handed over at the dealership center.
AVTODOM Vnukovo and AVTODOM Vernadsky plan to make online car sales as convenient as possible for customers in Moscow and the Moscow region. The dealerships plan to integrate with the Ozon and Wildberries marketplaces. The parties are currently in the process of signing contracts.
“Customers especially value their time now. They are ready to purchase a car and complete the entire purchase process online coming to the dealership only for the pickup. With high trust in the company. We are constantly developing new tools and training the team at AVTODOM Vnukovo and AVTODOM Vernadsky to ensure our customers unconditional comfort at all stages of car ownership”, - Elsa Sapova, Head of Sales Departments for New Cars at OMODA|JAECOO|JELAND at AVTODOM Vnukovo and AVTODOM Vernadsky, commented.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment