UAE Announces 'Planting Week 2026' Abu Dhabi, Dubai Aim To Plant Over 78 Million Trees

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced the launch of the 47th Planting Week, which begins tomorrow and runs until November 8 under the theme 'Together, Let's Plant the UAE'.

The initiative encourages individuals, families and institutions across the UAE to plant and nurture trees, building on the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

It supports national efforts to expand green spaces, conserve biodiversity and combat desertification, while promoting nature-based solutions that contribute to the UAE's goal of achieving net zero by 2050 and support adaptation to climate change.

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Here are the aims and initiative undertaken by each emirate during the Planting Week this year.

Abu Dhabi: Planting over 75 million mangrove trees and rehabilitating and restoring over 1.8 million coral colonies. Dubai: Aiming to plant over 3.5 million trees and increase green spaces to 187 million square metres. Sharjah: Workshops for planting local seeds and volunteer initiatives. Ajman: Initiatives to encourage agriculture, including the Ajman Agriculture Award; awareness initiatives to encourage afforestation and preserve vegetation cover. Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain: Efforts to develop green spaces and expand the planting of local trees. Fujairah: 12 environmental initiatives resulting in the planting of 1,000 trees.

Family participation and knowledge shared across generations

Planting Week aligns with the goals of the Year of Family through activities that enable families to learn and volunteer together. Children will plant seedlings, follow their growth, and learn how to care for them, including how to use water efficiently. These shared experiences strengthen family bonds and encourage children to take responsibility for protecting nature, making environmental care a practice they embrace both within the family and in the wider community.

Activities will also focus on developing women's gardening knowledge and skills through workshops on selecting suitable plants, planting seedlings and caring for them. Participants can apply what they learn in their home gardens, share their knowledge with their families and contribute to community tree-planting initiatives.

Across the emirates, activities will range from tree and seedling planting campaigns to workshops, environmental awareness sessions, agricultural exhibitions, and educational and volunteering opportunities. Individuals, families, school and university students, and volunteers will be able to participate according to their interests. Students will learn about native trees and their environmental roles through practical experiences that deepen their appreciation of nature and its resources.

Tree planting for better quality of life and resource conservation

The week highlights the contribution of trees to better urban environments. Trees help moderate temperatures, provide shade, reduce urban heat island effects, improve air quality, stabilise soil and create habitats for birds and other wildlife. Expanding green spaces also brings social benefits by creating places where families and communities can connect and enjoy nature.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of selecting native species adapted to the UAE's climate and suited to their planting locations, such as ghaf, sidr and samar trees, as well as mangroves in coastal areas. Planting should be guided by each species' water requirements and followed by regular care and monitoring. This helps conserve water, increases the likelihood of trees thriving, and ensures that participation in the week translates into a lasting environmental contribution.

The Ministry invites government entities, authorities, businesses, educational institutions and individuals to take part in Planting Week and organise volunteering initiatives in coordination with the relevant authorities. It also encourages them to support tree planting and care, and to involve employees, students and families in making tree planting a shared community practice throughout the year.

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