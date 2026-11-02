UAE Extends Condolences To Egypt After Fatal Giza Road Accident

The UAE Embassy in Cairo has expressed its solidarity with Egypt following a traffic accident on the Middle Ring Road in Giza that left several people dead and others injured.

In a statement issued on November 1, the embassy conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the Egyptian government and people.

The embassy also wished those injured a swift and full recovery, reaffirming the UAE's support for Egypt and its people following the tragic incident.

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On Oct 31, Reuters reported that a minibus collided with a heavy truck on a highway west of Cairo on Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring 24 others, according to Egypt's Health Ministry.

The crash occurred near the 6th of October in the city of Giza province, on the western outskirts of the capital, the ministry said in a statement. Ten of those injured were in critical condition.

The accident is the latest in a series of fatal road crashes in Egypt, where traffic accidents remain a persistent public safety concern. Such incidents are often attributed to reckless driving, poor vehicle maintenance and inconsistent enforcement of traffic laws.

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