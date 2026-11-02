Taking Wegovy, Ozempic? Abu Dhabi Study Reveals Economic Benefits Of Weight-Loss Drugs

Diabetes and weight-loss medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy could have economic benefits beyond improving patients' health, according to a new study by NYU Abu Dhabi, which found that the treatments were linked to increased employment and longer working hours.

Using population-wide data from Denmark, researchers found that people receiving treatment for Type 2 diabetes were more likely to be employed, while those using weight-management medication worked longer hours if they were already employed.

The study examined semaglutide, a medication sold under the brand names Ozempic, which is used to treat Type 2 diabetes, and Wegovy, which is prescribed for weight management.

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Both medications belong to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, which mimic a natural hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels and appetite.

Researchers analysed Danish population records between 2018 and 2024, examining changes in employment, working hours and earnings before and after individuals began treatment.

They used statistical methods to distinguish the effects associated with treatment from broader changes in the labour market.

How did the medications affect employment?

Among patients receiving subsidised Ozempic treatment for diabetes, researchers found that treatment increased the probability of employment by 4.1 percentage points.

The same group also recorded an increase of 19.5 working hours per quarter.

For patients paying out of pocket for Wegovy to manage their weight, the findings were different.

While the medication did not significantly increase the likelihood of entering employment, those who were already employed worked an additional 29.7 hours per quarter.

“These findings highlight the importance of looking beyond the direct costs of medication when examining its wider economic effects,” said Veda Narasimhan, Assistant Professor of Economics at NYU Abu Dhabi.

“By examining employment and working hours separately, we can better understand how outcomes differ between treatment groups and the potential implications for individuals and public finances.”

Impact on public finances

Beyond employment, researchers examined whether increased working hours and earnings could generate additional income tax revenue and help offset public healthcare spending.

In Denmark, Ozempic treatment for diabetes is subsidised, while patients using Wegovy for weight management pay the full cost themselves.

According to the study's fiscal analysis, additional income tax revenue associated with increased labour income among patients using the medications could help offset public spending on subsidised diabetes treatment.

Raül Santaeulàlia-Llopis, Associate Professor of Economics at NYU Abu Dhabi, said healthcare treatments should not be evaluated solely on their medical outcomes.

“Evaluating healthcare treatments purely through clinical metrics like weight loss or blood sugar levels misses the bigger picture. We need to look beyond direct medical costs,” he said.

“Our research shows that when you account for changes in employment, working hours, and the resulting tax revenues, the fiscal calculus changes entirely.”

However, he stressed that understanding the broader impact of these medications also requires examining whether they encourage lasting lifestyle changes.

“Is GLP-1 a catalyst for a healthier, self-sustaining lifestyle, or do its economic dividends just create a new form of pharmaceutical dependency?” he said.

Santaeulàlia-Llopis added that ongoing research with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health on the Thiqa obesity programme aims to explore this question.

The findings were published as a discussion paper by the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR).

By examining diabetes and weight-management treatments separately, the researchers highlighted how the economic effects of semaglutide may differ depending on patients' health conditions, employment status and how their treatment is funded.

The study also suggests that assessing the broader economic impact of such medications could help policymakers better understand their potential implications for healthcare spending and public finances.

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