UAE Flag Day: Residents Urged To Replace Worn, Faded Flags Before Raising Them On Nov 3

Still displaying the UAE flag you put up last year? As the country prepares to mark Flag Day on Tuesday, November 3, residents should check whether flags on their homes have faded colours, tears or other signs of weather damage.

The UAE's official flag guidelines are clear worn, damaged or discoloured flags must be replaced and should not be raised even when the damage appears minor.

In a recent reminder on its official Facebook page, Abu Dhabi City Municipality emphasised the importance of replacing damaged UAE flags to preserve their dignified appearance and national significance.“Replace your flag when needed, and keep it flying high with pride,” the municipality said.

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This year's occasion follows a call by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for citizens, residents and institutions across the Emirates to raise the national flag on November 3. Celebrations will extend to homes, schools, universities and government buildings.

The UAE Flag and Official Portraits Guidelines, published by the UAE Government Media Office, state under“Raising the Flag”“Flags that are worn, damaged or discoloured must be replaced and never raised.”

The maintenance instructions reinforce that requirement, stating that worn, torn or discoloured flags must always be replaced“regardless of the severity of damage”.

Residents should therefore look beyond obvious tears. Discolouration and worn fabric also matter. The guide requires flags to be inspected before each raising and after intense storms or abnormal weather and replaced periodically to maintain their colour and quality.

The flag should be kept clean and ironed regularly. When raised horizontally, its red section must be on the left of a person facing it. For a vertical display, the red section should point upwards.

The flag must be secured properly and should not touch the ground. Where it is flown alongside other countries' flags, the UAE flag must not be positioned lower than the others.

A damaged flag should be lowered slowly, folded and kept in a suitable place while being replaced, according to the official guide.

The guidelines allow damaged flags to be recycled by separating their parts so that they no longer retain the shape or appearance of the national flag.

Burning should be avoided to protect the environment, the document states. Flags that are not in use should be folded and stored in a flag case.

There are no fines for a flag that has faded through ordinary weather exposure, but federal law sets severe penalties for public acts involving the flag.

Article 3 of Federal Law No. 2 of 1971, as amended, prescribes imprisonment of between 10 and 25 years and a fine of at least Dh500,000 for publicly dropping, damaging or offending the UAE flag.

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