Commercial Bank International Posts 58% Jump In Profit As Legacy Issues Are Resolved

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Commercial Bank International (CBI) has reported a 58 per cent year-on-year increase in pre-tax profit to Dh172.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, driven by balance sheet growth and the resolution of legacy issues.

The Abu Dhabi-listed bank's net interest income grew 7 per cent year-on-year to Dh309.5 million, supported mainly by strong growth in customer assets. On a quarterly basis, it rose 3 per cent from Dh98.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 to Dh101.9 million in the third quarter of 2026.

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Operating expenses increased 4 per cent year-on-year, which the bank said reflected prudent cost management alongside business growth.

CBI booked a net impairment recovery of Dh31.5 million, driven by the resolution of legacy issues. The bank said this improved its overall asset quality.

Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, CEO of CBI, said the results reflected continued progress in the bank's transformation journey.

“Growth in net interest income and a stronger capital position reinforce the Bank's financial resilience,” he said.“We remain focused on prudent cost management, asset quality and enhancing the customer experience, while building on this momentum to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

Total assets grew 10 per cent year-on-year to Dh23 billion, supported by robust loan growth and expansion of the bank's strategic investment portfolio.

The capital adequacy ratio improved to 16.8 per cent at the end of the third quarter, up from 16.5 per cent at the end of the first half. The bank said this is well above regulatory requirements and supports continued growth.

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