Dubai Gold Price Loses Dh14.75 In One Week 24K Trades At Dh470

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Gold prices in Dubai edged higher on Monday morning, although continuing to trade below the Dh500 threshold for two consecutive weeks.

The 24K variant was trading at Dh470.5 per gram at the market open on Monday, up from Dh467 over the weekend, according to data by Dubai Jewellery Group.

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The other variants, 22K, 21K, 18K, and 14K, were also trading slightly higher at Dh435.75, Dh417.75, Dh358.25, and Dh279.25 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was up 0.43 per cent at $3,902.14 per ounce as of 9:04am UAE time. Silver was up 1.52 per cent, trading at $50.05 per ounce.

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The yellow metal's lower price is driving UAE residents to invest, especially among Indian expats who celebrate Diwali. As Khaleej Times reported earlier, significant price corrections tend to trigger different reactions among buyers and sellers, with those who have been waiting for prices to peak may rush to sell, while others prefer to hold on to their gold in anticipation of a recovery.

Additionally, UAE residents overwhelmingly favour gold, accounting for 54 per cent of Capital's latest report.

The country was the largest market in the report on every measure, with $1.06 trillion traded across 17.5 million trades by 23,776 active clients, and it accounted for 43.5 per cent of all trading value on the platform during the period.

Dubai gold prices drop as precious metal slips below $4,000 an ounce Dubai gold prices slip; 22K drops to Dh450 per gram Dubai gold prices lose Dh10.75 in a month, giving investors relief amid Diwali shopping

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