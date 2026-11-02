Three Saudis Executed For Murdering Man In Eastern Province, Ministry Says

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia has executed three Saudi nationals convicted of murder in the Eastern Province on November 1, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The three men were identified as Abdullah bin Malhaq bin Mohammed Al Marzouqi Al Buqami, Abdulmajeed bin Shabab bin Ghazi Al Kurizi Al Buqami, and Malik bin Abdullah bin Ali Al Barghash. Their victim was identified as Ahmed bin Ali bin Abdullah Sabie, also a Saudi national.

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According to the Ministry of Interior, the three men were convicted of killing Sabie by repeatedly striking him with various objects, restraining his hands and feet, and tying a cord around his neck, resulting in his death.

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In a statement, the authority clarified that security authorities were able to arrest the perpetrators and further investigations resulted in charges being brought against them for committing the crime. After they were referred to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against them and sentencing them to death by qisas (retribution).

The ruling became final after being upheld by the competent authority, and a royal order was issued for its implementation in accordance with Islamic law.

Authorities once again reaffirmed the Saudi government's commitment to maintaining security, upholding justice and implementing the provisions of Islamic Sharia against anyone who attacks innocent people, sheds their blood and violates their right to life. The Saudi MOI warned anyone who may contemplate committing such crimes that they will face the punishment prescribed under Islamic law.

According to Amnesty International, Saudi Arabia was the world's third-most prolific executioner between 2022 and 2025, behind China and Iran. The kingdom considers the death penalty necessary to maintain public order and insists it applies it only after all appeals have been exhausted.

(With inputs from AFP)

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