Kuwait Arrests Six Suspects In Four Drug Cases Involving Trafficking, Consumption

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Kuwait's Interior Ministry, represented by its General Department for Drug Control, has arrested six suspects in four separate cases involving narcotics and psychotropic substances intended for trafficking and consumption.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said the operations resulted in the seizure of 410 grams of methamphetamine (shabu), 175 sheets soaked in a chemical substance known as 'chemical', 60 grams of hashish, cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales, and two precision scales.

Recommended For You

The suspects and seized items have been referred to the relevant authorities for further legal action, the ministry added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In August, Kuwait announced its largest drug seizure on record, confiscating approximately five tonnes of raw Lyrica powder and nearly four million capsules, with an estimated street value of 150 million Kuwaiti dinars (around Dh1.78 billion).

Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah announced the seizure, revealing that the operation also uncovered a fully equipped factory for manufacturing Lyrica, along with machinery used to fill and distribute the capsules.

He said the bust highlighted the scale of the threat thwarted by anti-narcotics officers, crediting their vigilance and security efforts with helping prevent drug abuse.

Gulf's fight against drug trafficking

Across the Gulf, authorities continue to step up efforts to combat drug trafficking, dismantle smuggling networks and prevent narcotics from reaching communities.

On October 5, UAE authorities reported foiling 14 attempts to smuggle more than 300kg of drugs through the country's airports in less than two months, following coordinated operations by several government agencies.

The National Anti-Narcotics Agency, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and Customs and Ports Security worked together to intercept the shipments and arrest those involved.

Authorities had also been tracking the shipments before they reached the UAE, allowing security teams to monitor the suspects and intercept the narcotics upon their arrival at the country's airports.

Dh115-million drug bust: Dubai Police arrest 14, seize 2.3 tonnes of narcotics UAE, Kuwait bust international drug ring, seize 14 million pills hidden in grain sacks

ALSO READ