Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. Expands ASICS SportStyle in Kuwait with Second Store at 360 Mall
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW) celebrated the opening of the second ASICS SportStyle store in Kuwait at 360 Mall, further strengthening the brand’s presence in the local market. The opening was attended by His Excellency Mr. Kenichiro Mukai, Ambassador of Japan to the State of Kuwait, alongside AAW and ASICS management, including AAW Deputy CEO Mr. Khalid Faisal Al Mutawa and ASICS Arabia FZE General Manager Mr. Seiji Hori.
To mark the opening, a mural was unveiled at the new store, blending Kuwaiti and Japanese influences to reflect the distinctive ASICS SportStyle experience. Guests also experienced a series of creative activations throughout the evening.
AAW Deputy CEO Mr. Khalid Al Mutawa said: “We are very pleased to partner with ASICS to open the second SportStyle store in Kuwait at 360 Mall. This opening reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of Kuwaiti consumers, who are increasingly embracing active lifestyles and seeking high-quality products that combine performance, comfort and designs suited to everyday use.”
ASICS Arabia General Manager Mr. Seiji Hori said: “The opening of the second ASICS SportStyle store in Kuwait marks an important step in our brand’s growth and expansion in the region. It reflects our commitment to promoting active lifestyles within local communities, a commitment we proudly share with Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co., our partner in Kuwait.”
Designed for consumers seeking both style and comfort, ASICS SportStyle reinterprets the brand’s performance roots through a modern, fashion-forward lens. The new 360 Mall location offers customers a curated selection of footwear that blends the brand’s athletic heritage and technical innovation with contemporary, everyday style.
As part of its ongoing partnership with AAW, ASICS continues to expand its presence across Kuwait, with four ASICS stores located at The Avenues, 360 Mall, Al Khiran Mall and Assima Mall, alongside dedicated ASICS SportStyle locations at The Avenues and 360 Mall.
Established in 1918, Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company is one of the largest retail and distribution companies in Kuwait. It operates across multiple sectors and represents more than 100 global brands in the wholesale and retail markets.
To mark the opening, a mural was unveiled at the new store, blending Kuwaiti and Japanese influences to reflect the distinctive ASICS SportStyle experience. Guests also experienced a series of creative activations throughout the evening.
AAW Deputy CEO Mr. Khalid Al Mutawa said: “We are very pleased to partner with ASICS to open the second SportStyle store in Kuwait at 360 Mall. This opening reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of Kuwaiti consumers, who are increasingly embracing active lifestyles and seeking high-quality products that combine performance, comfort and designs suited to everyday use.”
ASICS Arabia General Manager Mr. Seiji Hori said: “The opening of the second ASICS SportStyle store in Kuwait marks an important step in our brand’s growth and expansion in the region. It reflects our commitment to promoting active lifestyles within local communities, a commitment we proudly share with Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co., our partner in Kuwait.”
Designed for consumers seeking both style and comfort, ASICS SportStyle reinterprets the brand’s performance roots through a modern, fashion-forward lens. The new 360 Mall location offers customers a curated selection of footwear that blends the brand’s athletic heritage and technical innovation with contemporary, everyday style.
As part of its ongoing partnership with AAW, ASICS continues to expand its presence across Kuwait, with four ASICS stores located at The Avenues, 360 Mall, Al Khiran Mall and Assima Mall, alongside dedicated ASICS SportStyle locations at The Avenues and 360 Mall.
Established in 1918, Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company is one of the largest retail and distribution companies in Kuwait. It operates across multiple sectors and represents more than 100 global brands in the wholesale and retail markets.
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