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NMC Healthcare Offers 50% Discount On Prostate Screening And Ultrasound In November

NMC Healthcare Offers 50% Discount On Prostate Screening And Ultrasound In November


Date: 2026-11-02 04:24:52

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Initiative aims to encourage men to take preventive action when it comes to prostate health

Published: Mon 2 Nov 2026, 9:17 AM

    Partner Content

    To mark Men's Health Awareness Month in November, or 'Movember', NMC Healthcare is offering a 50 per cent discount on Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screening and ultrasound services for men aged 40 and above throughout the month. The purpose of this initiative is to raise awareness of prostate cancer among men within this age group and the benefits of screening for early detection.

    The offer includes:
      50 per cent discount on PSA screening and ultrasound to identify potential prostate issues

      Complimentary consultation with an NMC doctor to review the results, discuss next steps and address concerns

    To take advantage of this offer, appointments can be booked online at or by calling any of the following NMC hospitals and clinics:

    Abu Dhabi
      NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi – 800 662

      NMC Royal Hospital, Abu Dhabi – 800 7676

      NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City – 800 1122

      NMC Royal Hospital, Mohamed Bin Zayed City – 02 554 5555

    Al Ain
      NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain – 800 7030

    Dubai
      NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda – 800 6624

      NMC Royal Hospital, DIP – 800 313

    Sharjah
      NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah – 800 7745

      NMC Medical Centre, Maysloon – 800 52

      NMC Royal Medical Centre, Samnan – 800 52

      NMC Medical Centre, Shahba – 800 52

      NMC Medical Centre, Sharqan – 800 52

      NMC Medical Centre, Al Nahda – 800 52

      NMC Medical Centre Buhairah – 800 52

      NMC Medical Centre, Rolla – 800 52

      NMC Medical Centre, Al Majaz – 800 52

      NMC Medical Centre, Safari Mall – 800 52

    Ajman
      NMC Medical Centre Ajman – 800 52

    Ras Al Khaimah
      NMC Royal Medical Centre, RAK – 800 52

    “NMC is proud to play a small part in this global effort to raise awareness about men's health issues, and prostate cancer in particular,” said Dr Zaka ullah Khan, chief clinical officer of NMC Healthcare.“A simple screening process can detect prostate cancer in its early stages, when treatment is most effective and outcomes much improved. With this discounted programme, there is no excuse for men to delay this vital health check.”

    For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit:

    MENAFN02112026000049011007ID1111901396


Khaleej Times

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