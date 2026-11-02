Shah Rukh Khan Releases 'King' Song With Deepika Padukone, Ed Sheeran On 61St Birthday

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has marked his 61st birthday with a special surprise for fans, unveiling Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from his upcoming film King, featuring Deepika Padukone.

Released on November 2, the track brings together Indian playback singer Arijit Singh and British pop star Ed Sheeran for a musical collaboration that gives SRK's signature Bollywood romance a contemporary international pop twist.

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The song also marks another on-screen reunion for Khan and Padukone, whose pairing has been a fan favourite since their first film together, Om Shanti Om, in 2007. The duo have since shared the screen in blockbusters including Chennai Express, Pathaan and Jawan.

The music video opens with Khan delivering a dialogue that translates to, "I am not a killer, I am a lover," before transitioning into an upbeat dance number featuring the two stars.

While Arijit Singh lends his vocals to the track alongside Madhubanti Bagchi, Sheeran contributes an English rap, which he has also written.

Composed by music duo Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Kumaar and choreography by Piyush-Shazia, the song offers audiences a glimpse into the world of King, combining romantic sequences with action-packed visuals.

The video concludes with another dialogue from Khan's character, hinting at the darker and more intense elements of the upcoming action entertainer.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously worked with Khan on the blockbuster Pathaan, King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, just ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

Tu Mil Jaaye is now available on music streaming platforms, while its music video has been released on YouTube through Zee Music Company and T-Series.

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