Shah Rukh Khan Turns 61: Fans Flock Outside Mannat, Strike Superstar's Iconic Arms-Wide-Open Pose

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Excitement gripped outside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat, as fans gathered in large numbers today (November 2) to celebrate King Khan's birthday and catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Fans, some of whom had travelled from different parts of the country, expressed their excitement while waiting outside the actor's residence. The gathering reflected the immense popularity of the Bollywood superstar, with admirers eagerly hoping to see him on his special day.

Recommended For You

Speaking to the media, a fan who had arrived from Kolkata, said he had travelled all the way to Mumbai just to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan.

"Hum Kolkata se aa rahe hain. Unki ek jhalak dekhne ke liye aaye hain. Unko dekhne ke liye hi yahan aaya hoon," the fan said. (We have come from Kolkata to catch a glimpse of him.)

Another admirer also expressed excitement about celebrating the actor's birthday, saying that the occasion was special for all his fans.

The celebrations were not limited to local admirers. One fan from Nanded revealed that he had been away from home for three days to make it to Mumbai for the occasion.

When asked about his favourite Shah Rukh Khan song, one of the fans named 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the actor's 2023 blockbuster film 'Pathaan'.

Every year, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday draws fans to Mannat, where admirers gather to celebrate the superstar and express their affection for him. The occasion has become a special tradition for his massive fan following, with people travelling from different cities to be part of the celebrations.

Security has been tightened outside actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence, 'Mannat ', ahead of his birthday celebrations on Monday. The fans have also gathered outside his residence to sneak a glimpse of the actor on the special day.

The Mumbai Police personnel have been stationed outside the residence of the actor. They were seen checking the cars and keeping the crowd in control as the fans arrived outside Mannat in the early hours of Monday.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans on his 61st birthday by unveiling the first song from his upcoming film 'King'. Along with the on-screen chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, the track also offers a glimpse to the audience into the world of 'King'.

On Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday, the makers of 'King' shared a love song titled 'Tu Mil Jaaye', which features on-screen romantic chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The track offers a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's romantic relationship, as the two are seen enjoying romantic getaways, visiting cafes and spending quality time together on a beach.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, KING arrives in cinemas worldwide on December 24.

Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster of upcoming film 'King' Shah Rukh Khan releases 'King' song with Deepika Padukone, Ed Sheeran on 61st birthday

ALSO READ