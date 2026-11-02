Harry Styles Dresses As Pizza Rat, Gives Love Advice At Final New York Show

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Harry Styles gave fans a memorable Halloween night as he wrapped up his 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, October 31.

The 32-year-old singer surprised fans by dressing as the city's famous Pizza Rat, wearing a furry brown costume with a long tail and carrying an oversized slice of pizza.

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According to USA Today, Harry joked about his unusual outfit, saying he had chosen an important moment in his career to dress as a rodent.

During the concert, Harry also stopped to speak with a fan who was holding a sign reading, "My crush just got engaged."

"Sounds like you missed the boat on that one! You should have told him. Absolutely heartbreaking. Well, sometimes people get engaged." he joked.

Harry's final show also came with a surprise appearance from New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson, who joined him on stage with a banner celebrating his 30 sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden.

The two shared a few jokes, including one about Harry attending only one Knicks game despite Jalen making it to three of his concerts. Harry also poked fun at their height difference as the crowd cheered.

The banner was later raised to the arena's rafters, joining another tribute Harry received following his 15-show residency in 2022.

Harry also performed Talking Heads' Psycho Killer before thanking his fans, band, crew and family for their support, bringing his 30-show residency to an emotional close after welcoming more than 500,000 fans to Madison Square Garden.

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