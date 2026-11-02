Suhana Khan's First Look In 'King'? Mystery Girl In Shah Rukh Khan's New Song Sparks Buzz

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone may be doing the romancing in Tu Mil Jaaye, but a blink-and-miss appearance by a mystery girl has fans reaching for the pause button.

The first song from King, released to mark Shah Rukh's 61st birthday on November 2, has sparked speculation that his daughter Suhana Khan makes a brief appearance. The catch? The girl's face is not clearly visible and her identity remains unconfirmed.

The shot that has fans talkingRecommended For You

Around the two-minute mark, the video shows a girl standing with her back to the camera, facing a burning house. Fans have been circulating screenshots of the moment, convinced they have spotted Suhana in the upcoming action film. There is no clear facial reveal to settle the question, however.

Their excitement is understandable. King will mark Suhana's theatrical debut after she began her acting career with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies. It also brings her into a film headlined by her father. For now,“possible glimpse” is a more accurate description than“first look revealed”.

Romance, with a side of gunfire

Meanwhile, Tu Mil Jaaye gives Shah Rukh and Deepika's fans plenty to discuss. Beachfront romance is intercut with bloodied action and gunfire, suggesting the film has more in store than a SRK-esque love story.

Composed by Sachin–Jigar, the track features Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, with Ed Sheeran contributing an English rap. Kumaar has written the lyrics, while Sheeran penned his English portion.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 24.

Whether the mystery girl is Suhana remains unanswered, but fans will be hoping for more 'reveals' in the coming days.

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