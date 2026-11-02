Cinnabon UAE Launches Festive Edition Made with KITKAT®
(MENAFN- Around theClock ) This festive season, Cinnabon UAE is spreading the joy of JollyBon with an exciting collaboration featuring the iconic KITKAT®. Bringing together two much-loved treats, the limited-edition range combines Cinnabon’s signature cinnamon roll indulgence with KITKAT® ’s unmistakable chocolate flavour and satisfying crunch, creating a festive treat for chocolate lovers across the UAE.
Every festive season, Cinnabon UAE brings a special flavour to the most joyful time of the year, turning everyday moments into opportunities to indulge, connect and share. This year, the spirit of JollyBon gets an irresistible chocolate twist, inviting consumers to discover a new way to enjoy Cinnabon’s signature cinnamon rolls with the familiar taste and texture of KITKAT®.
The collaboration gives Cinnabon’s annual JollyBon celebration a distinctly chocolate-led twist, pairing its legendary cinnamon rolls and signature cream cheese frosting with rich KITKAT® spread and KITKAT® crunch. Whether enjoyed as a personal treat, shared with friends and family or gifted to someone special, the festive collection offers more reasons to make the season sweeter. From spontaneous moments of indulgence to thoughtful festive gestures, Cinnabon continues to offer a natural choice for celebrating moments worth sharing.
Available for a limited time, the Cinnabon Made with KITKAT® festive range will be available across 46 Cinnabon stores throughout the UAE from 1 November to 31 December 2026, giving customers two months to savour the seasonal collaboration.
The limited-edition collection features Cinnabon Made with KITKAT®, MiniBon Made with KITKAT®, BonBites Made with KITKAT® in a five-piece serving, and the Mixed BonBites Box of 25 pieces, ideal for festive gatherings, gifting and sharing with loved ones.
Every festive season, Cinnabon UAE brings a special flavour to the most joyful time of the year, turning everyday moments into opportunities to indulge, connect and share. This year, the spirit of JollyBon gets an irresistible chocolate twist, inviting consumers to discover a new way to enjoy Cinnabon’s signature cinnamon rolls with the familiar taste and texture of KITKAT®.
The collaboration gives Cinnabon’s annual JollyBon celebration a distinctly chocolate-led twist, pairing its legendary cinnamon rolls and signature cream cheese frosting with rich KITKAT® spread and KITKAT® crunch. Whether enjoyed as a personal treat, shared with friends and family or gifted to someone special, the festive collection offers more reasons to make the season sweeter. From spontaneous moments of indulgence to thoughtful festive gestures, Cinnabon continues to offer a natural choice for celebrating moments worth sharing.
Available for a limited time, the Cinnabon Made with KITKAT® festive range will be available across 46 Cinnabon stores throughout the UAE from 1 November to 31 December 2026, giving customers two months to savour the seasonal collaboration.
The limited-edition collection features Cinnabon Made with KITKAT®, MiniBon Made with KITKAT®, BonBites Made with KITKAT® in a five-piece serving, and the Mixed BonBites Box of 25 pieces, ideal for festive gatherings, gifting and sharing with loved ones.
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