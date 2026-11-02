Qatar Strengthens Maritime Trade Position With Strong Port Performance In October

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's ports recorded significant growth in maritime activity during October 2026, with sharp increases in vessel arrivals and cargo handling across several key categories, highlighting the continued strength of the country's maritime and logistics sector.

According to the latest performance figures released by Mwani Qatar yesterday a total of 249 vessels called at the country's ports during October, marking a substantial 56 percent increase compared with September. The rise in vessel traffic reflects growing maritime activity and increased movement of goods through Qatar's port network.

The general cargo recorded a strong performance, reaching 66,397 tonnes during the month, representing a 64 percent increase compared with the previous month. The growth highlights the important role of maritime transport in facilitating commercial activities and supporting the movement of goods required by various sectors of the national economy.

The container handling also registered positive growth, with Qatar's ports handling 59,022 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October, up 9 percent from September. The increase demonstrates continued demand for container shipping services and the importance of efficient port operations in supporting international trade and supply chain activities.

Meanwhile, bulk cargo witnessed one of the most significant increases during the reporting period. A total of 53,586 tonnes was handled, representing a remarkable 211 percent surge compared with September. The substantial rise reflects increased movement of bulk commodities, which are essential for supporting industrial, construction and commercial activities.

Livestock handling also experienced exceptional growth, recording a 641 percent increase to reach 61,066 heads during October. The sharp rise highlights the role of Qatar's ports in facilitating livestock imports and supporting the country's food supply chain.

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The positive performance was recorded across Qatar's major port facilities, including Hamad Port, Ruwais Port and Old Doha Port – The Terminal, which collectively contribute to the country's maritime connectivity and logistics capabilities.

Hamad Port remains a key gateway for Qatar's international trade, providing modern infrastructure and specialised facilities for handling containers, general cargo, bulk cargo and other shipments. Its strategic importance extends beyond cargo operations, as it supports the movement of goods and strengthens Qatar's connections with international shipping routes.

Ruwais Port plays an important role in supporting trade and economic activities in northern Qatar. Its facilities provide maritime services and help facilitate the movement of goods, contributing to regional commercial activity and connectivity.

Old Doha Port – The Terminal is also an integral part of the country's wider maritime network, serving as an important maritime destination and complementing the operations of Qatar's other port facilities.

The October figures demonstrate positive momentum across the country's maritime operations, with particularly strong growth in general cargo, bulk cargo and livestock handling. The 56 percent increase in vessel calls further underlines the expansion in maritime traffic during the month.

The performance also highlights the strategic importance of Qatar's port infrastructure in supporting economic diversification, facilitating international trade and ensuring the efficient movement of essential commodities. Ports play a vital role in connecting local businesses with global markets while supporting the requirements of industries, retailers and consumers.

As Qatar continues to strengthen its logistics infrastructure and develop its maritime capabilities, its ports are expected to remain central to the country's ambitions of becoming a leading regional trade and logistics hub.

The strong results recorded in October 2026 reflect the growing importance of the maritime sector in supporting Qatar's economic development and reinforce the contribution of Mwani Qatar's port network to the country's commercial and international trade activities.