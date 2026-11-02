6Th World Conference On International Arbitration Kicks Off Tomorrow

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Doha, Qatar: The 6th World Conference on International Arbitration will kick off on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Fairmont Doha. Organised by the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at Qatar Chamber, the two-day conference is held under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The opening session will be attended by H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber and Chairman of QICCA, alongside a distinguished group of officials, experts, and specialists in arbitration and dispute resolution from Qatar and around the world.

Held under the theme“Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration in a Changing World: From Judicial Oversight to Artificial Intelligence,” the conference coincides with the 20th anniversary of QICCA's establishment in 2006.

The event will feature eight panel sessions bringing together leading experts and specialists in arbitration and dispute resolution. Discussions will address key topics, including the evolving role of courts in overseeing arbitration proceedings, the future of arbitration and mediation amid global changes, and the practical application of artificial intelligence and modern technologies in dispute resolution. The sessions will also examine the legal and practical challenges facing arbitration centres and arbitrators, as well as the best international practices.

The conference programme will continue for a third day at QICCA's headquarters at Qatar Chamber, featuring broad participation from law students and researchers from Qatar University and Lusail University.

The conference aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise and insights, address key challenges and opportunities facing the arbitration sector, and explore the future of dispute resolution mechanisms in light of rapid legal and technological developments.