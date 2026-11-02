QSE Listed Companies Report Qr35bn Net Profit For Q3

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The net profits of companies listed on the Main Market of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) for the first nine months of 2026 reached QR35bn compared to QR41bn for the same period last year, reflecting a decrease of 14.71%.

A statement posted yesterday on QSE website said all companies listed on the Main Market of Qatar Stock Exchange (except Al Faleh Educational Holding & Qatari German Co. for Medical Devices) have disclosed their financial statements results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2026.

It added that the fiscal year for Al Faleh Holding ends on August 31 of each year, while the disclosure of Qatar German Medical Devices Company's financial results for 3rd Quarter of 2026 has been postponed until November 10, 2026.

Meanwhile Qatar Stock Exchange index closed yesterday higher by 424.30 points, or 4.64 percent, to end at 9,575.48.

Trading volume reached 410,577,159 shares, with turnover totaling QR1,074,753,235 through 59,961 transactions across all sectors.

The shares of 48 companies advanced during the session, and those of five others declined, while one company kept its previous closing prices unchanged.

Market capitalization stood at QR579,925,578,400 at the close of trading, up from QR556,034,987,010 in the previous session