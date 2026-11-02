The Ellis Martin Report: GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Raises C$8.1 Million As Alamos Gold Invests And Barrick Advances Pen Gold Project

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Nov 2, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report announces a new interview with Brian Skanderbeg, President and CEO of GFG Resources Inc. (CVE:GFG ) (GFGSF:OTCMKTS ) (2GQ:FRA ), discussing the company's recently completed C$8.1 million financing, its strategic relationships with Alamos Gold and Barrick, and an expanding gold exploration program in Ontario's prolific Timmins Gold District.GFG Resources controls nearly 900 square kilometers of prospective ground across its Goldarm, Pen and Dore properties. The company is focused on identifying and advancing significant gold discoveries within one of Canada's most established gold-producing regions.During the interview, Skanderbeg discusses GFG's recently completed C$8.1 million financing, which attracted demand exceeding the original C$7 million offering. Alamos Gold participated in the financing to maintain its approximately 10.8% ownership interest in GFG. According to Skanderbeg, the financing and other recent transactions have positioned the company with approximately C$11 million in available funds to support its exploration strategy.A principal focus of the discussion is the Aljo gold target at Goldarm, where historical mining during the 1920s and 1930s reportedly produced gold averaging approximately half an ounce per ton. GFG has completed approximately 40 drill holes at Aljo, identifying encouraging high-grade gold mineralization beneath and around the historical workings. The company is planning approximately 2,500 meters of additional drilling to evaluate extensions along strike and at depth.Skanderbeg also discusses the Nahanni and Hawker exploration targets, where geological and geochemical programs have identified prospective gold-bearing environments beneath overburden. Nahanni has already produced encouraging early drilling results, while Hawker represents a newer target where additional testing is planned. Both are expected to contribute to GFG's exploration activities moving into 2027.The interview examines GFG's separate strategic earn-in agreement with Barrick at the Pen Gold Project. Under the agreement, Barrick has the opportunity to earn an interest in Pen by funding exploration and advancing the project through specified milestones. Skanderbeg outlines approximately US$4 million in proposed exploration expenditures over the coming 15 months, including regional exploration, geophysical surveys and drilling. The arrangement allows GFG to concentrate its own exploration capital on Goldarm while retaining exposure to potential exploration success at Pen.Skanderbeg further discusses the strategic significance of Alamos Gold's equity ownership, Barrick's participation as an exploration partner, the established mining infrastructure of the Timmins district, and the potential long-term value of successful gold discoveries. The conversation includes discussion of historical acquisition valuations in the region, with the acknowledgment that future discoveries, economic outcomes and shareholder returns remain speculative.With a strengthened treasury, multiple exploration targets and a major mining company advancing the Pen Gold Project, GFG Resources is preparing for an active period of exploration through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027.Watch the complete interview with Brian Skanderbeg:About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG Resources Inc. (CVE:GFG) (OTCMKTS:GFGSF) (FRA:2GQ) is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district-scale gold opportunities in the Timmins Gold District of Ontario, Canada. The company's portfolio includes the Goldarm, Pen and Dore properties. Its exploration strategy emphasizes advancing the Aljo gold system, identifying new discoveries across Goldarm and maintaining exposure to exploration at Pen through its strategic earn-in agreement with Barrick.

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The Ellis Martin Report is a financial news and interview program featuring conversations with executives, entrepreneurs and industry leaders across the natural resources, technology, healthcare and investment sectors. Hosted by Ellis Martin, the program is distributed through radio, digital media and financial news platforms, including Money Talk Radio.