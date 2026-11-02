Sun World Ba Den Mountain Records 5 Millionth Cable Car Passenger Ahead Of Cambodia's Bon Om Touk Holiday
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>TAY NINH, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – Sun World Ba Den Mountain, developed by Sun Group in Vietnam's Tay Ninh province, welcomed its 5 millionth cable car passenger of 2026 on Oct. 23, reaching the milestone earlier than in 2025. In November, the site is preparing to receive visitors from neighboring Cambodia during the Bon Om Touk holiday on Nov. 23-25, which coincides with Vietnam Culture Day on Nov. 24.
Tay Ninh borders Cambodia through the Moc Bai International Border Gate, and the two countries share Buddhist traditions and cultural ties.
Buddhist heritage on southern Vietnam's highest peak
At 986 meters, Ba Den Mountain is a long-established pilgrimage site associated with the legend of Linh Son Thanh Mau and a Ba Pagoda complex more than 300 years old, including Linh Son Tien Thach Tu temple halfway up the mountain.
The summit complex centers on a gilded red copper statue of Kanakamuni Buddha in the Udumbara Garden. Together with the 72-meter Tay Bo Da Son Bodhisattva statue and a Maitreya Bodhisattva statue assembled from 6,688 sandstone blocks, the three statues face east, forming a“Past, Present and Future” axis.
For Cambodian visitors, whose country has a long Theravada Buddhist tradition, the site offers an introduction to Vietnamese Buddhist architecture, iconography and rituals. On Saturday evenings, the summit hosts a lantern offering ceremony.
Khmer culture during the festival season
Ba Den Mountain also hosts performances of Chhay-dam drumming, pinpeat ensemble music and traditional Khmer dance, reflecting cultural exchange between communities on both sides of the border. Near the foot of the mountain, Khedol Pagoda, also known as Botum Kirirangsay, preserves the Theravada architecture, beliefs and customs of the local Khmer community.
During the November holiday period, the site plans to hold art and wood carving exhibitions as well as heritage performances. Visitors can also combine their trip with the Cao Dai Holy See, traditional craft villages and Tay Ninh specialties such as Trang Bang dew-dried rice paper and shrimp salt.
Tay Ninh borders Cambodia through the Moc Bai International Border Gate, and the two countries share Buddhist traditions and cultural ties.
Buddhist heritage on southern Vietnam's highest peak
At 986 meters, Ba Den Mountain is a long-established pilgrimage site associated with the legend of Linh Son Thanh Mau and a Ba Pagoda complex more than 300 years old, including Linh Son Tien Thach Tu temple halfway up the mountain.
The summit complex centers on a gilded red copper statue of Kanakamuni Buddha in the Udumbara Garden. Together with the 72-meter Tay Bo Da Son Bodhisattva statue and a Maitreya Bodhisattva statue assembled from 6,688 sandstone blocks, the three statues face east, forming a“Past, Present and Future” axis.
For Cambodian visitors, whose country has a long Theravada Buddhist tradition, the site offers an introduction to Vietnamese Buddhist architecture, iconography and rituals. On Saturday evenings, the summit hosts a lantern offering ceremony.
Khmer culture during the festival season
Ba Den Mountain also hosts performances of Chhay-dam drumming, pinpeat ensemble music and traditional Khmer dance, reflecting cultural exchange between communities on both sides of the border. Near the foot of the mountain, Khedol Pagoda, also known as Botum Kirirangsay, preserves the Theravada architecture, beliefs and customs of the local Khmer community.
During the November holiday period, the site plans to hold art and wood carving exhibitions as well as heritage performances. Visitors can also combine their trip with the Cao Dai Holy See, traditional craft villages and Tay Ninh specialties such as Trang Bang dew-dried rice paper and shrimp salt.
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