Seabank Completes Capital Increase To VND34,688 Billion
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code: SSB) has officially received approval to increase its charter capital to VND34,688 billion (approx. US$1.33 billion). The additional capital will strengthen the Bank's financial capacity and improve its capital adequacy ratios, while reflecting a balanced approach to developing both financial resources and high-quality human capital, laying the foundation for sustainable growth.
SeABank's charter capital increase was approved by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) under Official Letter No. 2370/QĐ-NHNN dated October 28, 2026. Accordingly, SeABank's charter capital has increased from VND34,288 billion (approx. US$1.32 billion) to VND34,688 billion (approx. US$1.33 billion), with an additional VND400 billion (approx. US$15.38 million) raised through a share issuance under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).
The ESOP issuance has been completed, with results reported in August 2026. A total of 40 million shares were successfully issued at a price of VND10,000 (approx. US$0.38) per share to 481 employees with outstanding performance, reaching 100% of the planned issuance volume.
This is SeABank's second capital increase in 2026, completing the plan approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM). Previously, the Bank increased its charter capital by VND5,838 billion (approx. US$224.5 million) through a share issuance to existing shareholders at a ratio of 20.5%.
The additional capital will provide SeABank with further resources to strengthen its financial foundation, enhance its capacity to meet capital adequacy requirements, invest in technology infrastructure, accelerate digital transformation and expand its operations. This is the foundation for the Bank to enhance its competitiveness, adapt to market fluctuations and pursue its development objectives in the next phase.
Alongside strengthening its financial capacity, SeABank places strong emphasis on developing high-quality human resources to support its long-term development goals. This is the fifth time the Bank has implemented an ESOP, reflecting its recognition of the achievements and contributions of its management team and employees. The program also encourages long-term commitment, improves work performance and fosters a shared commitment to SeABank's growth.
The completion of SeABank's charter capital increase further reinforces its sustainable development orientation, with financial capacity and high-quality human resources serving as two key pillars for improving operational efficiency, enhancing market competitiveness and pursuing safe, efficient and sustainable growth.
SeABank's charter capital increase was approved by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) under Official Letter No. 2370/QĐ-NHNN dated October 28, 2026. Accordingly, SeABank's charter capital has increased from VND34,288 billion (approx. US$1.32 billion) to VND34,688 billion (approx. US$1.33 billion), with an additional VND400 billion (approx. US$15.38 million) raised through a share issuance under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).
The ESOP issuance has been completed, with results reported in August 2026. A total of 40 million shares were successfully issued at a price of VND10,000 (approx. US$0.38) per share to 481 employees with outstanding performance, reaching 100% of the planned issuance volume.
This is SeABank's second capital increase in 2026, completing the plan approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM). Previously, the Bank increased its charter capital by VND5,838 billion (approx. US$224.5 million) through a share issuance to existing shareholders at a ratio of 20.5%.
The additional capital will provide SeABank with further resources to strengthen its financial foundation, enhance its capacity to meet capital adequacy requirements, invest in technology infrastructure, accelerate digital transformation and expand its operations. This is the foundation for the Bank to enhance its competitiveness, adapt to market fluctuations and pursue its development objectives in the next phase.
Alongside strengthening its financial capacity, SeABank places strong emphasis on developing high-quality human resources to support its long-term development goals. This is the fifth time the Bank has implemented an ESOP, reflecting its recognition of the achievements and contributions of its management team and employees. The program also encourages long-term commitment, improves work performance and fosters a shared commitment to SeABank's growth.
The completion of SeABank's charter capital increase further reinforces its sustainable development orientation, with financial capacity and high-quality human resources serving as two key pillars for improving operational efficiency, enhancing market competitiveness and pursuing safe, efficient and sustainable growth.
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