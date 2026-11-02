Vietnam's E-Commerce Grew 44% In 2026. Its Parcel Count Grew 13.7%, And The Gap Is The Story



HONG KONG, Nov 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In the first half of 2026, four platforms sold VND 291.6 trillion of goods in Vietnam. That is the number in the 2026 slide pack, usually rendered as 44.11% growth, usually followed by the sentence that the market has never been stronger. The same deck will tell you that in the first half of 2026 Shopee led with 54.5% and TikTok Shop closed at 43.4%, that official Mall stores are the only safe place to sell, and that the tax authorities have finally closed the loophole that let cross-border sellers undercut everyone. Each of those sentences is defensible on its own. Taken together they describe a market that is growing at more than twice the rate of the parcels moving through it, in which the two leaders hold 97.9% of the money and an unknown share of the sellers, and in which a compliance regime that began in February 2025 has had eighteen months to change behaviour. Whether it has is a question nobody in the deck answers, because the deck is selling the growth line and the growth line is doing the work. This piece takes the four claims one at a time. Where a number is solid, I say so. Where two official-looking numbers disagree, I put them side by side rather than picking the flattering one. Where the arithmetic does not reproduce a figure that everyone repeats, I show the division. The Claim, as It Appears in the Deck The version I keep hearing in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City goes like this. Vietnamese e-commerce is the fastest-growing large market in Southeast Asia; it grew 44% in the first half of 2026 to VND 291.6 trillion, or about US$11.1 billion at the prevailing rate; Shopee and TikTok Shop together hold 97.9% of it; Mall stores, 2.79% of the store count, now take 34.2% of revenue; and the 2025 tax decrees have pushed the grey-market cross-border sellers out, which is why the growth is finally "healthy". The people saying this are not lying, and most of them have a source. The problem is that the sources measure different things, on different windows, with different denominators, and the composite sentence they produce is not something any single dataset supports. Start with the one figure that travels furthest: 44.11%. It appears in a presentation by the E-commerce Development Centre, a unit under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, reported in October 2026 with the accompanying shares of 54.5% and 43.4%. It is a revenue figure for four platforms, and it is real in the sense that someone computed it from platform data. What it is not is a like-for-like growth rate, and the reason is visible in a second number published five weeks earlier. Two Numbers for One Half-Year, 26.8 Trillion Dong Apart On 12 August 2026, the Vietnam office of China's Ministry of Commerce relayed a report from Nguoi Lao Dong on the same six months. The figure there was VND 264.8 trillion, growth of 19%, down from 23% in the first half of 2025. Shopee 54.5%. TikTok Shop 43.4%. Same period. Same shares, to one decimal place. Two totals for the same six months of 2026 that differ by VND 26.8 trillion, and two growth rates that differ by 25 percentage points. Table 1: One half-year, two published totals Source H1 2026 GMV (VND trillion) Stated growth Implied H1 2025 base (VND trillion) YouNet ECI, via Nguoi Lao Dong, 12 Aug 2026 264.8 +19% 222.5 E-commerce Development Centre, Oct 2026 291.6 +44.11% 202.4 Difference 26.8 25.1 points 20.1 The implied bases are the interesting part. Divide the August 2026 figure of 264.8 by 1.19 and you get 222.5. Divide the October 2026 figure of 291.6 by 1.4411 and you get 202.4. Neither base is obviously wrong, but they cannot both be the true 2025 half-year. One dataset has restated the base downward by VND 20.1 trillion, which is roughly what happens when a measurement house tightens its panel, drops a category it used to count, or switches from GMV booked at order creation to GMV net of cancellations and returns. That is not a scandal. It is what panel data does. But it means the sentence "the market grew 44%" and the sentence "growth slowed from 23% to 19%" are both being published in the same year about the same six months, and the second one is the one that matters for anyone deciding whether to hire a warehouse team in Binh Duong. My reading, and it is a reading rather than a finding: the 44.11% is a revenue-based growth rate off a restated base, and the 19% is a like-for-like growth rate off the original base. The shares agree because shares are computed inside each dataset and are robust to restatement. The growth rates do not agree because growth is exactly the thing a restatement moves. There is a test that would settle it, and it is cheap. Ask both houses for their 2024 and 2025 half-year totals on the current panel definition. If the 2025 base comes back near 202.4, the 44% is arithmetic and the 19% is a different panel. If it comes back near 222.5, the 44% is a base effect dressed as growth. Nobody in the deck has asked. Myth One: TikTok Shop Has Already Passed Shopee The most confidently repeated claim in the market is that TikTok Shop has overtaken Shopee in Vietnam. It has not, in any dataset I can find, and the claim survives because a rolling twelve-month window can be made to say almost anything. In October 2026, Metric published a twelve-month rolling series to April 2026 showing TikTok Shop at roughly US$5.96 billion and a 44% share, up from 33%, with Shopee down from 61% to 53%. That is a real finding: a ten-point swing in twelve months. Read quickly, it says the leader is about to be passed. Read carefully, it says the challenger gained ten points and is still nine behind. The half-year data says the same thing more soberly. In the first half of 2026 it was Shopee 54.5%, TikTok Shop 43.4%, a gap of 11.1 points. In the first half of 2025 the gap was wider. The direction is not in dispute. The crossing is. And the mechanism behind the narrowing has already weakened. TikTok Shop's revenue grew 27% in the first half of 2026, against 148% in the same period of 2025. When a challenger's growth falls by four-fifths while the leader grows 15%, the gap stops closing at the rate the rolling chart implies. Extrapolating a twelve-month swing into a crossing date is the single most common error in this market's commentary, and it is an error of arithmetic, not of judgement. Why the claim spreads is worth one paragraph, because it is not stupidity. Platform-share stories are how agencies sell services. "The incumbent is finished" is a better pitch than "the incumbent has 54.5% and is growing 15%", and the rolling window supplies a chart that looks like a crossing. The chart is honest. The sentence attached to it is not. Myth Two: Forty-Four Percent Growth Means Consumers Are Buying More Here the arithmetic is simple enough to do on a phone, and it changes the story completely. In the first half of 2026 revenue grew 44.11% while units sold grew 13.67%. Divide one by the other and the average order value rose 26.8%. In dong terms, the average basket went from about VND 371,000 to VND 470,000 if you take the E-commerce Development Centre's own totals and the reported unit growth, and NielsenIQ's separate measurement puts the basket at US$14.20, up US$1.80 year on year, which is 14.5% in dollar terms and consistent in direction. So the market did not sell 44% more things. It sold 13.7% more things at 26.8% higher prices. Those are different facts with different consequences. Table 2: What the growth is made of Component H1 2026 change What it implies Platform revenue +44.11% The headline Units sold +13.67% Volume demand Implied average order value +26.8% Mix and price, not volume Active stores with revenue about 436,000 A thinning seller base Stores excluding Mall -27% year on year Exit, not entry A 26.8% rise in basket size in six months is not a normal consumption pattern. It is what happens when the cheapest categories shrink, when subsidy-driven low-ticket orders stop being worth fulfilling, and when the platforms stop paying for growth. YouNet ECI's own analyst put it plainly in August 2026: the market is entering a stable phase that tracks overall retail rather than outgrowing it on platform incentives. That is a mature-market sentence. It is being printed underneath a 44% headline. Both are in the same report. For a seller, the difference is decisive. Volume growth of 13.7% supports a fulfilment and packaging business. Price-led growth of 26.8% supports brands, authorised distributors, and anyone who can defend a price. Vietnam's own data says the second group is winning: Mall stores are 2.79% of stores and 34.2% of revenue, their count fell 6% while their revenue rose 54%, and the average Mall store's revenue rose about 63.8%. Myth Three: The Small Seller Is the Backbone Every market entry memo about Vietnam contains a version of this line: the market is fragmented, small sellers dominate, and a platform that serves them will inherit the growth. The store-count data points the other way. About 436,000 stores generated revenue on the major platforms in the first half of 2026. The number of ordinary, non-Mall stores fell 27% year on year in the first half of 2026. Mall stores fell 6% in count but rose 54% in revenue. Average revenue per store rose 44% on Shopee and 65% on TikTok Shop in the first six months of 2026. Put those together and you get a market where the seller base is contracting while revenue per surviving seller is rising. That is consolidation, and it is happening faster on the platform usually described as the small seller's friend. TikTok Shop's store-level average grew 65% because the stores that remained were better, not because the ones that left were replaced. The consequence is structural rather than moral. A platform whose growth comes from 436,000 surviving stores has less need for the long tail than one whose growth comes from store count. That shows up in take rates, in traffic allocation, and in how much a new seller has to spend on live-commerce production before the algorithm notices them. The long tail is not the customer any more. It is the inventory. The 25x That Nobody Can Reproduce Here is a small case of a number that has escaped its source. The claim, repeated in Chinese and Vietnamese trade coverage through 2026, is that a Mall store's average revenue is 25 times that of an ordinary store. The two inputs are solid: Mall stores are 2.79% of stores and 34.2% of revenue. Do the division. A Mall store's revenue index is 34.2 divided by 2.79, which is 12.3 times the all-store average. An ordinary store's index is 67.7 divided by 97.21, which is 0.696 times the average. The ratio between them is 17.6, not the 25 that 2026 trade coverage reports. Table 3: The Mall premium, recomputed Measure Mall stores Ordinary stores Ratio Share of store count 2.79% 97.21% 0.029 Share of revenue 34.2% 67.7% 0.505 Revenue index vs all stores 12.3 0.70 17.6 Seventeen-point-six times is still an enormous premium. It is not 25, and the gap between 17.6 and 25 is the difference between a fact and a slogan. If a plan assumes a Mall listing triples a seller's revenue relative to an ordinary listing, this arithmetic says it does something closer to eighteen times, which should make anyone suspicious of the plan rather than reassured by it. Numbers that flatter too much are usually measuring something else. Myth Four: The Tax Net Closes the Door The fourth claim is the one I have the most sympathy for, because the policy changes are real and they are recent. On 18 February 2025, Decision 01/2025/QD-TTg ended the VAT exemption for imported parcels valued at VND 1 million or less. Since February 2025 customs has run an automated collection mechanism against a flow of 4 to 5 million low-value orders a day. From 1 July 2025, Decree 117/2025/ND-CP required platforms with payment functions to withhold and remit tax on behalf of household and individual sellers. From 1 January 2026, the unified flat-rate regime was replaced: platforms with payment functions withhold VAT and personal income tax at source, platforms without a payment function leave the seller to declare, and sellers under VND 200 million in revenue can claim a refund of what was withheld. Decree 68/2026/ND-CP set the household-business threshold at VND 500 million of revenue, not profit. That is a genuine tightening. It is not a door closing, and the arithmetic of who it hurts is more specific than the commentary suggests. Table 4: The cost stack for a seller turning over VND 5 billion a year Line Basis Annual cost (VND million) Share of revenue Platform commission at 7.5% Low end of published Q2 2026 rate cards 375.0 7.5% Platform commission at 9.5% High end of the same cards 475.0 9.5% VAT withheld on goods 1% of revenue 50.0 1.0% Personal income tax withheld 0.5% of revenue 25.0 0.5% Total platform and tax cost Commission plus 1.5% 450.0 to 550.0 9.0% to 11.0% Reported total operating cost 30% of GMV, Momentum Works 1,500.0 30.0% Read the last two rows together. In the 2026 schedule the tax that everyone is arguing about is 1.5% of revenue. The platform take in the Q2 2026 rate cards is 7.5% to 9.5%. Total seller operating cost, including fulfilment, returns, livestream production and ads, is around 30% of GMV in the 2026 Momentum Works estimate. The withholding decree moved the smallest line in the stack, and it moved it in a way that a seller can plan for, because it is a percentage rather than a negotiation. What the decrees actually changed is the floor. A seller who cannot absorb 1.5% was never covering 30%. A seller who can now has a cost line that is predictable, which is worth something to anyone trying to borrow against future cash flow. The grey-market operators who were arbitraging the VAT exemption on VND 200,000 items lost an edge worth about VND 20,000 a parcel. That is a real loss and a small one. The commentary that says the net "closes the door" also tends to get the rate wrong. One widely circulated advisory puts the platform withholding at 5% VAT plus personal income tax. The 5% rate is the services schedule. Goods distribution in Vietnam is 1% VAT plus 0.5% personal income tax, a combined 1.5%, which is what the decree applies to marketplace sales of physical goods. In 2026 a seller who budgets 5% will over-reserve by more than three times, and a seller who reads only the Chinese-language summaries will conclude the market has become uninvestable when it has become 1.5% more expensive. What the Withholding Actually Changed Three things, and none of them is exit. First, it made revenue visible. Once the platform withholds at source, the seller's declared revenue and the platform's transaction record are the same number. That ends a specific kind of under-declaration, and it also ends the practice of using a partner's name to open a store while declaring only withdrawals. Second, it moved compliance cost onto the platform. Shopee's cost of services was US$9.5 billion in FY2025 and its sales and marketing expense US$3.55 billion. A withholding obligation is an engineering and reconciliation cost of a few million dollars, not a strategic threat to a company of that size. For a five-person seller, the same obligation is a monthly accounting task. Third, it made the small-seller exemption a cliff rather than a slope. The VND 500 million threshold under Decree 68/2026 is revenue, not profit, and a seller doing VND 40 million a month crosses it in month thirteen. There is no phase-in. That cliff, not the 1.5%, is the part of the policy that will change behaviour, because it punishes growth at a specific revenue point. What Survives the Debunking Four claims, four different outcomes. The 44% is real as a published number and unreliable as a growth rate; the same six months also grew 19% depending on the panel. TikTok Shop has closed ten points and has not crossed; the crossing story depends on a rolling window and a growth rate that has already collapsed from 148% to 27%. The small seller is not the backbone; the seller base shrank 27% while revenue per survivor rose, and Mall stores at 2.79% of count take 34.2% of revenue. The tax net did tighten, by 1.5% of revenue on goods, not by the 5% that some advisories report, and its real effect is a cliff at VND 500 million rather than a wall at the border. What is left is a market that is consolidating, ageing into price-led growth, and becoming legible to the tax authority for the first time. That is a less exciting story than the one in the deck and a much more useful one, because each of those three adjectives implies a different investment. If you want one indicator to settle the whole argument, watch the gap between revenue growth and unit growth. In a healthy volume market the two converge. In the first half of 2026 they were 30.4 percentage points apart. If that gap narrows to single digits while revenue growth holds above 15%, the market is genuinely selling more to more people, and the 44% was a base effect. If revenue growth falls to 15% and the gap stays wide, Vietnam has imported the Korean pattern: a mature, brand-led, price-driven market where the platforms are utilities and the growth story is over. Both are fine outcomes. They require opposite plans. Data Basis: Six Numbers, Six Documents Every figure above traces to a document, and the method is reproducible. · The H1 2026 platform total of VND 291.6 trillion and the 44.11% growth rate come from the E-commerce Development Centre presentation reported on 10 October 2026 in Hue, alongside the 54.5% and 43.4% shares. · The VND 264.8 trillion total and 19% growth rate come from YouNet ECI's H1 2026 report as relayed by Nguoi Lao Dong on 12 August 2026 and republished by the Vietnam office of China's Ministry of Commerce. · Unit growth of 13.67%, the 2.79% Mall store share, the 34.2% Mall revenue share, the 436,000 revenue-generating stores and the 27% decline in ordinary stores come from Metric's October 2026 release. · The VND 1 million VAT threshold, the 4 to 5 million daily low-value parcels, Decree 117/2025 and Decree 68/2026 come from Vietnamese customs and tax guidance as summarised by two trade advisories in 2026. · The 30% seller operating cost, the 89% to 85% platform share of total e-commerce and the US$9.5 billion Shopee cost of services come from Momentum Works' Southeast Asia report and Sea's FY2025 disclosure. · Basket size of US$14.20 and the 41.5% cash-on-delivery share come from NielsenIQ and State Bank of Vietnam data cited in the same trade reports. The two growth rates were not reconciled because the underlying panels were not published. I have said which one I think is like-for-like and why, and marked it as a reading rather than a finding. Anyone with access to both houses' 2024 and 2025 half-year totals can settle it in an afternoon, and until someone does, the honest version of the headline is a range: somewhere between 19% and 44%, with the shares agreeing and the growth disagreeing. Sources · YouNet ECI via Nguoi Lao Dong, republished by MOFCOM Vietnam � - Vietnam e-commerce growth slows in H1 2026, 12 August 2026 · E-commerce Development Centre, Ministry of Industry and Trade, via Vietnam � - Hue e-commerce conference reporting H1 2026 totals, 9 October 2026 · Metric data via 10100 � - Vietnam platform shares and Mall store economics, October 2026 · Momentum Works, Southeast Asia E-Commerce 2026 � - regional GMV, platform shares and seller cost structure, April 2026 · Vietnam Government, Decision 01/2025/QD-TTg as summarised by 10100 � - end of the low-value import VAT exemption, February 2025 · Vietnam tax and e-commerce decree summary, ASEAN trade briefing � - Decree 117/2025 and Decree 68/2026 withholding rules, July 2026 · Bain, e-Conomy SEA 2026 � - regional digital economy totals including Vietnam, October 2026 This article was prepared by the expert team at Global Infinity Labs, drawing on insights and data provided through its MCP data services. About Global Infinity Labs Global Infinity Labs is an AI innovation company specializing in MCP data services. Email: [email protected]

