COSCO SHIPPING Ports Receives Two Accolades At The HKMA 2026 Best Annual Reports Awards, With Syntao Green Finance ESG Rating Simultaneously Upgraded To 'A'



Hong Kong, Nov 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (“COSCO SHIPPING Ports” or“CSP” or the“Company”, SEHK: 1199), the world's leading port logistics service provider, gladly announces that it recently received two prestigious awards, demonstrating the Company's outstanding performance and industry-leading position in investor relations and corporate governance, while its ESG performance continues to earn high acclaim from the market. Honored with Two Major Accolades at the HKMA 2026 Best Annual Reports Awards On 28 October, at the 2026 Best Annual Reports Awards presentation ceremony organized by The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA), COSCO SHIPPING Ports was honored with the "Excellence Award for H-Share Companies & Red Chip Entries" and the "Best Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Award (Shipping & Maritime)". The Awards aim to encourage the publication of timely, accurate, informative, and well-designed annual reports, and to recognize organizations demonstrating excellence in report preparation. In addition to complying with all relevant reporting standards, the Company's annual report and ESG report received high acclaim from the judging panel for their outstanding understandability, clarity, and conciseness, as well as excellent illustration design and overall visual layout. Among this year's award-winning enterprises, COSCO SHIPPING Ports shared the honor alongside a number of renowned local and international companies. (Photo: Ms. Venus Zhao, General Manager of Public Relations Division of COSCO SHIPPING Ports, attended the award presentation ceremony on behalf of the Company and accepted the two major accolades) The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) is a non-profit professional organization dedicated to promoting management excellence across Hong Kong and the wider region. By offering a diverse array of management education, training programs, and corporate exchange platforms, HKMA is committed to elevating management standards across the business community and various industries, standing as one of the most authoritative and influential associations in the local industry. The judging panel for this year's awards comprises directors and senior executives from leading international and local companies, representing the market's highest standards for annual report disclosures by listed companies. Professional Information Disclosure Mechanism COSCO SHIPPING Ports has established a multi-tiered, high-frequency investor communication mechanism. Through events such as results presentations, roadshows, investor days, and one-on-one meetings, the Company maintains close contact with domestic and overseas institutional investors and analysts. Adhering to strict transparency principles in information disclosure, the Company proactively publishes monthly throughput data and quarterly operating data to provide reference for investors' decision-making. Continues to Advance in ESG Ratings Furthermore, owing to its comprehensive performance across environmental, social, and corporate governance dimensions, the Company received an upgraded ESG rating of "A" from SynTao Green Finance, and was named in the "2026 Top 20 Hong Kong-listed Companies in the Industrial Sector for ESG Performance" list published by Sino-Securities Index. SynTao Green Finance is a professional service provider for in green finance and responsible investment in China. It continuously tracks the ESG performance of listed companies across A-shares, Hong Kong stocks, and US-listed Chinese equities, and is the only Chinese ESG rating agency adopted by Bloomberg, providing an important reference for investors evaluating corporate ESG performance. Meanwhile, the Sino-Securities ESG rating framework draws upon mainstream international methodologies and practices to evaluate the ESG performance of A-share and Hong Kong-listed issuers, showcasing companies' ESG performance through its industry rankings.

(Photo caption: COSCO SHIPPING Ports ESG Rating Upgraded to 'A' by SynTao Green Finance)



(Photo caption: COSCO SHIPPING Ports named in the "2026 Top 20 Hong Kong-listed Companies in the Industrial Sector for ESG Performance" list published by Sino-Securities Index) Looking Ahead COSCO SHIPPING Ports stated that the aforementioned awards and rating result reflect professional institutions' recognition of the Company's ongoing efforts to enhance information disclosure, ESG management, responsible operational practices, and disclosure quality. The Company will continue to integrate sustainability concepts into its corporate operations and management to drive high-quality and sustainable development. These accolades and rating upgrade serve not only as an affirmation of COSCO SHIPPING Ports' past achievements, but also as motivation to further deepen its sustainability and investor relations work. The Company consistently places sustainable development at the core of its long-term strategy. Guided by "The Ports for ALL" brand philosophy, the Company continues to advance green, low-carbon operations alongside efficient, transparent governance, constantly refining the quality of its investor relations practices and strengthening its ESG framework to effectively address the expectations and trust of all stakeholders. Moving forward, the Company will uphold higher standards in practicing ESG principles, continuously optimize its information disclosure system, and dedicate itself to becoming a leading global port logistics service provider-creating long-term, stable value for shareholders, customers, employees, and society. About COSCO SHIPPING Ports ( ) COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (Stock Code: 1199) is a leading ports logistics service provider in the world and its terminals portfolio covers the five main port regions and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River in China, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa, etc. As at 30 September 2026, COSCO SHIPPING Ports operated and managed 395 berths at 40 ports globally, of which 245 were for containers. Building on the brand philosophy of“The Ports for ALL”, COSCO SHIPPING Ports has established its corporate mission of“Connecting Different Worlds” and is committed to maintaining a customer-centric approach to continuously improve the service and capacity of its global network and enhance the strategic positioning of key node ports and optimise logistics resource distribution. Leveraging ports as a conduit to connect global shipping services and serve global trade, the Company is dedicated to establishing a platform for mutual benefits and shared successes for all stakeholders involved with a vision of becoming“the leading global port logistics service provider with a customer-oriented focus”.

