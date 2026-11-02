Azerbaijan's BAFCO Invest Expands Global Footwear Exports (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)BAFCO Invest LLC, a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy, continues to manufacture specialist safety footwear and polyurethane boots.

According to the EZDA, the company's manufacturing facility occupies 2.5 hectares of the industrial park. Its products are supplied to both the domestic market and international destinations. The company is working to expand its export footprint and establish business partnerships in European and North American markets.

The factory uses equipment manufactured by Germany's DESMA. Its production process involves injection molding to bond the shoe soles to the uppers. This technology ensures product strength and reliability, making the footwear suitable for demanding working environments. The polyurethane raw materials used to manufacture the soles are supplied by Germany's BASF.

The facility has an annual production capacity of 510,000 pairs, including 160,000 pairs of polyurethane boots and 350,000 pairs of specialist safety footwear.

The company's product portfolio includes footwear designed to meet different safety requirements. Polyurethane boots are manufactured in O4, S4 and S5 safety classes. The S4 and S5 models are equipped with special steel toe caps to protect against impact injuries.

The uppers of the safety shoes are made of genuine leather, while their soles consist of dual-layer polyurethane. This product category includes S1, S1P, S2 and S3 models, designed to meet the requirements of different industrial and working environments.

BAFCO Invest already exports its products to several international markets, including Kazakhstan. The company has signed contracts with three businesses operating in the country and has made deliveries at various stages. It is currently exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in response to new orders from Kazakhstan.

The Balkans are another export destination for the company. Under an agreement with a distributor in Albania, an initial shipment of 1,200 pairs of footwear is planned. The order includes specialist footwear made of genuine leather with polyurethane soles, as well as polyurethane boots. The products fall under the O4 and S5 safety classes and are already ready for export.

The company has also taken concrete steps towards entering the Canadian market. Under a contract with a Canadian company, an order has been placed for more than 3,500 pairs of polyurethane boots. The shipment is scheduled for next month.

Meanwhile, negotiations on a cooperation agreement with an Italian company are ongoing, and initial orders have already been received from the prospective partner. In November, the company plans to export 1,200 pairs of polyurethane boots to Italy under the Made in Azerbaijan brand.

Businesses in the United Arab Emirates and Jordan have also expressed interest in the company's products. BAFCO Invest aims to expand its cooperation opportunities in both markets.

To strengthen its position in international markets and raise awareness of its products among overseas buyers, BAFCO Invest also takes part in specialized international trade fairs. Such events provide opportunities to establish direct contacts with potential partners and secure new orders.

The company established its initial contacts with its Italian partner at the Big 5 Dubai exhibition in the United Arab Emirates. Its participation in an exhibition in Kazakhstan also helped it build business relationships with companies from that country.

As part of its efforts to broaden its international partnerships, the company plans to participate in specialized trade fairs in Moscow, Astana and Düsseldorf in the near future.

The Aghdam Industrial Park was established in the Aghdam district under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021. Covering 190 hectares, the park was created to support the recovery of liberated territories, develop Karabakh's industrial potential, promote entrepreneurship and increase employment in manufacturing.

Its priority areas include the production of construction materials; packaging of agricultural products; fruit and vegetable canning; meat, dairy, animal feed and fertilizer production and processing; service industries; and the establishment of cold storage facilities.

The government has created a favorable investment environment to support business development in the industrial park. Residents are fully exempt from property, land, income or profit taxes for 10 years. In addition, machinery, equipment and raw materials imported for production purposes are exempt from value-added tax (VAT) and customs duties for the same period.

The incentives also include subsidies for employers' social insurance contributions and other support measures.

The Aghdam Industrial Park ranks second nationwide in terms of the number of resident companies. Products manufactured at the park are supplied to the domestic market as well as exported abroad.