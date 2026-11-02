cBrain expands U.S. market access through partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corporation





Copenhagen, November 2, 2026





cBrain® has entered a distribution partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®.

As a first step in the partnership, Carahsoft Technology Corp. has made cBrain's F2 software platform and related services available through NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V).

For cBrain, the partnership represents an important commercial milestone. By simplifying procurement and reducing the time required to enter into contracts with Federal customers, it strengthens cBrain's ability to convert growing interest in F2 into commercial agreements.

Simplifying federal procurement and accelerating market access

NASA SEWP V is a Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) managed by NASA, providing U.S. Federal agencies and authorized contractors with a streamlined procurement process for commercial IT products and related services.

Through Carahsoft Technology Corp.'s SEWP V contract, U.S. Federal agencies can now procure cBrain's F2 platform and related services using an established Government procurement vehicle.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. serves federal, state and local government agencies, as well as education, healthcare and private sector organizations, through an extensive network of technology vendors, resellers and systems integrators. The partnership provides cBrain with access to an established U.S. government distribution ecosystem.

Supporting cBrain's continued U.S. expansion

The agreement marks another important milestone in cBrain's U.S. expansion strategy, following the recent establishment of cBrain Inc., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, and its registration in the U.S. federal government's System for Award Management (SAM.gov), announced on October 22, 2026.

cBrain has made significant progress in the U.S. market during 2026. Following a successful pilot project, the company was awarded its first contract with the State of California in August 2026. In parallel, cBrain has initiated activities with U.S. federal and state government agencies.

With the establishment of cBrain Inc., registration in SAM.gov and now the Carahsoft Technology Corp.'s partnership and NASA SEWP V listing, cBrain continues to build the commercial foundation for scaling its activities in the U.S. government market.

The U.S. market represents a strategic growth opportunity for cBrain. F2 is a highly configurable, AI-enabled commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software platform that combines case management, workflow automation, document management and digital services in one fully integrated solution.

Built specifically for government, F2 enables public authorities to accelerate digital transformation through standard software, reducing the complexity, cost and risk associated with traditional custom-built IT solutions.

About cBrain

cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) is pioneering a new generation of integrated enterprise software, built specifically for government.

The cBrain F2 software brings together case management, document management, workflow automation, digital services and artificial intelligence in one unified platform. Delivered as commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software, F2 enables government organizations to accelerate digital transformation without the complexity and cost of traditional custom-built IT systems.

F2 is used by more than 75 public authorities in Denmark, including the Danish government ministries, providing a proven foundation for international expansion.

Building on Denmark's position as a global leader in digital government, cBrain is bringing the Danish model of digital government to the world. Today, F2 is used by government organizations across five continents, demonstrating how the Danish model can be reused and scaled internationally through standard software.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO













Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Lars Møller Christiansen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ..., +45 24429300

Attachment

Press Release no. 2026-07 (Carahsoft)