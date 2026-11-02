Five Sigma And Amarillo Technologies Partner To Advance Insurance Claims Modernisation For London Market

Five Sigma and Amarillo Technologies Partner to Advance Insurance Claims Modernization for London Market

The partnership gives insurers and MGAs across the UK and London Market access to specialist tools for delegated authority data and AI-native claims management.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five Sigma, the AI-native claims management platform for P&C insurance, and Amarillo Technologies, a London-based insurtech specialising in delegated authority data management, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping insurance organisations modernise claims operations, improve efficiency, and accelerate technology adoption.The partnership brings together Five Sigma's expertise in AI-powered claims automation and Amarillo's capabilities in bordereaux management and delegated authority data processing. Through joint go-to-market initiatives and shared industry networks, both companies aim to expand access to innovative insurance technology, particularly across the UK and London Market.Five Sigma is transforming insurance claims operations through its AI-native Claims Management Platform and CliveTM, its multi-agent AI claims expert. Designed to support the entire claims lifecycle, from first notice of loss (FNOL) to settlement, Five Sigma enables insurers, MGAs, and reinsurers to automate routine work by default, keep adjusters focused on decisions that need judgment, lower LAE, and shorten cycle times.Amarillo's Fusion platform automates the collection, processing, and validation of bordereaux data. Insurers, MGAs, and brokers use it to reduce manual effort, improve data quality, strengthen compliance, and see clearly into delegated authority operations.“Insurers and MGAs want to modernise claims, but fragmented data and manual processes keep holding them back,” said Michael Krikheli, CTO and co-founder of Five Sigma.“Delegated authority is where that friction shows up most not only in the London Market but across the world. Amarillo understands that problem deeply, and this partnership means our clients can get expert help on both sides of it. Coupled with Five Sigma's clive agents bringing the standardised and connecting it to the workflow can ensure great outcomes for the industry.”“Five Sigma's AI-native approach to claims fits naturally alongside our work in delegated authority data,” said Zoe Steele, Managing Director of Amarillo Technologies.“Our customers want better data quality and less manual effort across the whole delegated authority chain, including claims. This partnership lets us connect them with the right expertise and bring our own platform to more insurers, MGAs, and brokers.”The partnership will focus on expanding market reach, developing new business opportunities, and helping insurance organisations navigate their modernisation journeys, with a particular emphasis on the UK and London Market.About Five SigmaFive Sigma is redefining claims management with an AI-native platform built for the future of insurance. Combining an advanced Claims Management System with CliveTM, its multi-agent AI claims expert, Five Sigma enables insurers, MGAs, TPAs, reinsurers, and self-insured organisations to automate claims operations from FNOL to settlement. Available as a complete claims management platform or a modular solution that works alongside existing systems, Five Sigma helps organisations reduce costs, increase productivity, accelerate claims resolution, and deliver better customer experiences.For more information, visit .About Amarillo TechnologiesAmarillo Technologies is a London-based insurtech specialising in delegated authority data management. Its Fusion platform helps insurers, MGAs, and brokers streamline bordereaux processing, improve data quality, and gain greater visibility into delegated authority operations. Through innovative technology, Amarillo enables insurance organisations to reduce manual effort, strengthen compliance, and make better-informed business decisions.For more information, visit .

Tirtza Bensoussan

Five Sigma

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Five Sigma and Amarillo Technologies Partner to Advance Insurance Claims Modernisation for London Market News Provided By Five Sigma November 02, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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