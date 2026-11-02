Top Rack Technology To Unveil Six Innovative Solar Mounting Solutions At RE+ 2026 In Las Vegas

RE+ 26 Top Rack Technology Booth #C4527

Top Rack Technology Inc.

Six innovative products designed to simplify rooftop solar installations, improve mounting flexibility, and reduce installation time and overall project costs.

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top Rack Technology, Inc. (TRT), a manufacturer of innovative solar mounting and racking systems, is pleased to announce its participation in RE+ 2026, taking place November 17–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.Solar installers, distributors, EPC contractors, and industry professionals are invited to visit Booth C4527 in Central Hall, where Top Rack Technology will showcase six innovative products designed to simplify rooftop solar installations, improve mounting flexibility, and reduce installation time and overall project costs.Under its guiding philosophy,“Smarter Solar Mounting Solutions,” Top Rack Technology continues to develop practical, installer-focused technologies that address real-world challenges in residential solar mounting.Six Innovative Products Making Their RE+ 2026 Debut1. Full-Coverage Skirt System - A Seamless, Professional AppearanceTop Rack Technology's Full-Coverage Skirt System is designed to give rooftop solar arrays a clean, finished appearance by concealing exposed edges and creating a streamlined visual profile.As residential solar adoption continues, homeowners increasingly expect solar installations to complement their property's appearance. The new skirt system addresses this demand while maintaining installation practicality.Its integrated design provides installers with an attractive finishing solution suitable for modern residential solar projects.2. TRT-G2TM Bracket - Simplified Installation at a Competitive CostThe new TRT-G2TM Bracket represents Top Rack Technology's commitment to delivering affordable, installation-friendly rooftop mounting solutions.Engineered with practical field requirements in mind, the bracket features a streamlined design intended to reduce installation complexity and improve mounting efficiency.The TRT-G2TM can also be paired with the company's innovative ButyLokTM waterproofing component, creating a coordinated attachment solution that combines mechanical mounting with convenient roof sealing.By emphasizing simplicity, reliability, and competitive manufacturing costs, TRT-G2TM provides installers and distributors with another practical option for residential rooftop solar projects.3. TRT ButyLokTM - Innovative Waterproofing TechnologyRoof penetration sealing remains one of the most important considerations in rooftop solar installations.Top Rack Technology's new TRT ButyLokTM introduces an innovative approach to waterproofing through a specially engineered shoe-like component containing pre-applied, gel-like butyl sealing material.When paired with the TRT-G2TM Bracket, the bracket compresses and distributes the butyl material across the intended sealing surface, helping create consistent coverage around the attachment area.This integrated approach is designed to simplify installation, reduce manual sealant application, and provide convenient roof penetration protection.ButyLokTM demonstrates how thoughtful component engineering can improve installation workflow while addressing a critical aspect of rooftop mounting performance.4. TRT SAVRIXTM - Practical Innovation for Cost-Effective MountingTRT SAVRIXTM is a new addition to Top Rack Technology's growing portfolio of residential solar attachment solutions.Developed with a focus on installation practicality, manufacturing efficiency, and cost competitiveness, SAVRIXTM reflects the company's continued investment in mounting hardware that responds to evolving market needs.The new bracket provides another option for solar professionals seeking dependable mounting solutions without unnecessary installation complexity.RE+ attendees will have an opportunity to examine SAVRIXTM firsthand, explore its design, and discuss potential applications with the company's technical and sales representatives.5. TRT RF-2TM Rail Fastener - Simplifying Rail ConnectionsEfficient rail attachment is essential to reducing labor requirements and improving installation consistency.The TRT RF-2TM Rail Fastener is designed to streamline rail-to-bracket connections and simplify assembly during rooftop solar installation.Its installer-oriented design aims to make rail positioning and fastening more convenient while supporting secure mechanical connections.The RF-2TM expands Top Rack Technology's range of rail mounting accessories and demonstrates the company's commitment to improving not only complete systems but also individual components that influence installation productivity.6. TRT FreePivotTM Bracket - 360° Flexibility with Built-In Height AdjustmentAmong the products featured at RE+ 2026, the TRT FreePivotTM Bracket introduces an especially versatile approach to rooftop solar mounting.Its innovative 360-degree rotatable rail fastener allows installers to adjust rail alignment even when roof attachment brackets are not positioned along a perfectly straight line.This flexibility can help address common installation challenges involving varying roof structures, attachment locations, and module layouts.FreePivotTM also incorporates a built-in height-adjustment mechanism designed to compensate for uneven roof surfaces and improve rail alignment.Another important feature is its one-orientation bracket installation design, supporting flexible rail and solar panel orientations without requiring installers to change the mounting direction of the bracket.Constructed with all-metal components, FreePivotTM is designed for structural durability and long-term performance.Additionally, its one-socket installation concept reduces tool changes, helping installers maintain a faster and more efficient workflow.Together, these features make FreePivotTM a compelling new solution for professionals seeking flexibility, convenience, and installation efficiency.Complete Residential Solar Mounting SolutionsAlongside these six innovations, Top Rack Technology will present its established solar mounting product portfolio:.TRT 01 Rail-less Base System: A streamlined rooftop mounting solution with height-adjustable capabilities..TRT 02 Rail-Base System: A versatile mounting platform for residential rooftop solar applications..TRT 03 Tile Hook System: A specialized mounting solution designed for tile roof installations.Visitors can also experience the company's Online BOM Design Tool, a digital platform that supports project setup, structural design inputs, module layout, engineering verification, and automated bill-of-materials generation.By connecting product innovation with digital project planning, Top Rack Technology aims to help solar professionals improve efficiency from initial design through final installation.Meet Top Rack Technology at RE+ 2026As the solar industry continues to evolve, installation efficiency, product reliability, aesthetics, and cost competitiveness remain essential to project success.Top Rack Technology believes meaningful innovation should provide measurable benefits to installers and distributors while making solar energy more accessible.The company welcomes existing customers, prospective distribution partners, installation professionals, and industry representatives to explore its latest developments and discuss future business opportunities.Visit Booth C4527 - Central HallEventRE+ 2026DatesNovember 17–19, 2026VenueLas Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NevadaLocationCentral Hall, Booth C4527

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Top Rack Technology to Unveil Six Innovative Solar Mounting Solutions at RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas News Provided By Top Rack Technology, Inc November 02, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Social Media



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