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Highlighting Manufacturing Capabilities, Product Development, and Customized Oral Care Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YANGZHOU, China, November 2, 2026 - China's custom toothbrush manufacturing sector continues to support international oral care brands through OEM, ODM and private-label production. A 2026 industry reference list highlights five Chinese companies with different positions in the toothbrush and personal care supply chain: Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd., Shantou Kangjie Daily Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Ningbo Jianjie Daily & Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Ningbo Chaoshang Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. and Jiangxi IVISMILE Technology Co., Ltd.Leading the list is Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd., a Yangzhou-based manufacturer offering manual toothbrushes and related oral care products. According to its published company profile, the company operates a 5,000 m2 production facility, employs approximately 50 people and reports an annual toothbrush output of 30 million pieces. Its ISO 9001 certification, production equipment and product development capabilities provide a foundation for custom manufacturing programmes serving international customers.The industry continues to benefit from China's established manufacturing and export infrastructure. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, China recorded approximately USD 980 million in toothbrush exports under HS code 960321 in 2024. Meanwhile, Fortune Business Insights reported that Asia Pacific accounted for 34.81% of global manual toothbrush market revenue in 2024. These figures highlight the importance of manufacturing flexibility, product development and export capabilities in the international oral care supply chain.Industry Context: The Growing Demand for Custom Toothbrush ManufacturingCustom manufacturing has become an important production model for oral care brands seeking differentiated products without establishing their own manufacturing facilities. Through OEM and ODM partnerships, brands can develop a Custom Manual Toothbrush with specific handle shapes, bristle configurations, materials and packaging requirements.For international buyers, a reliable Private Label Toothbrush supplier needs to provide more than standard production. Capabilities such as injection moulding, bristle tufting, end-rounding, quality inspection and packaging coordination all contribute to consistent product quality and delivery schedules.Market trends also demonstrate the importance of material diversification. Plastic toothbrushes accounted for 93.43% of the market by material in 2024, while bamboo and wood alternatives are experiencing increasing demand, according to Mordor Intelligence. This creates opportunities for manufacturers serving both mainstream plastic toothbrush programmes and environmentally oriented product lines.The regulatory environment is another important consideration. In the United States, manual toothbrushes are classified under 21 CFR 872.6855 as Class I medical devices exempt from 510(k) premarket notification, while remaining subject to applicable general controls. In the European Union, the General Product Safety Regulation (EU) 2023/988 has applied since December 13, 2024, establishing product traceability and responsible-person requirements. Regulation (EU) 2025/40 on packaging and packaging waste introduces additional requirements through a phased implementation schedule.Against this background, manufacturers offering flexible OEM Toothbrush and ODM Toothbrush services are increasingly relevant to brands seeking product differentiation, customised specifications and coordinated packaging solutions.Selection Approach: Five Companies in the Custom Toothbrush Supply ChainThis editorial selection considers manufacturers and oral care suppliers with publicly identifiable business information, relevant product categories and potential applications in custom toothbrush programmes. The companies represent different manufacturing and product development segments, including conventional manual toothbrushes, children's toothbrushes, natural-material products and broader oral care solutions.The order reflects the depth of available company information and the relevance of documented capabilities to custom toothbrush manufacturing. It should not be interpreted as a verified ranking by revenue, production volume or market share.1. Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd.Founded in 2015 and located in Hangji Town, Guangling District, Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specialising in oral care products and daily-use plastic products. Its product portfolio includes manual toothbrushes, dental floss, toothpicks, interdental brushes, tongue cleaners and related toothbrush packaging materials, including 3D display stands, PVC/PP boxes and paper cards.The company operates under its registered trademarks KISS CLEAN and DR COCO and provides OEM manufacturing services for customers seeking customised oral care products. Its production and product development capabilities support different market requirements, from standard retail toothbrushes to specialised oral care products.According to its published company information, Yuncheng operates a 5,000 m2 factory with approximately 50 employees, including a five-member engineering development team. Its production infrastructure includes 9 horizontal injection moulding machines, 6 vertical injection moulding machines, 8 tufting machines, 2 bristle end-rounding machines and 2 automated production lines. The company reports a monthly toothbrush production capacity of approximately 2.5 million pieces and an annual output of 30 million pieces.These capabilities provide a production foundation for Custom Toothbrush Design and Custom Toothbrush Mold development. For brands requiring a Custom Toothbrush with Logo, the company can coordinate handle specifications, colour selection, bristle arrangements and customised packaging according to project requirements. Its packaging-related product range also supports Custom Toothbrush Packaging development, helping customers coordinate toothbrush production and presentation materials within one manufacturing programme.Three representative product specifications illustrate its manufacturing range.The Model 602 Custom Adult Toothbrush features a polypropylene (PP) handle and PBT bristles. It measures 187 mm in length, weighs approximately 15 g and has 101 tuft holes with a filament diameter of 0.15 mm. According to the company, its handle design is covered by an appearance patent, forming part of its portfolio of nine design patents.The Model 811 Custom Orthodontic Toothbrush is designed for orthodontic users and individuals with sensitive gums. It features soft bristles with a 0.12 mm filament diameter, a 39-hole brush head and approximately 6,000 German PBT flat filaments. This specification provides a product option for brands developing specialised soft-bristle and orthodontic oral care ranges.The Model 731 Five-in-One Custom Travel Toothbrush integrates a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, toothpick and tongue cleaner into a compact 100 mm design. Weighing approximately 2.3–2.4 g, it is intended for travel-related and hospitality applications, including airlines, restaurants and hotels. The product provides a reference for brands developing Custom Travel Toothbrush, Custom Hotel Toothbrush and Custom Disposable Toothbrush programmes.Quality control is another documented part of Yuncheng's manufacturing process. The company reports that quality control personnel account for approximately 10% of its workforce and that its inspection equipment includes a bristle pull-force tester, handle flexural and bending tester, bristle shedding tester, high-magnification magnifier, electronic scale and balance. It reports a 100% ex-factory pass rate.The company also reports ISO 9001 certification and nine toothbrush design patents. Export markets include Europe, the United States, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia and Thailand, covering more than 20 countries and regions. Export business accounts for approximately 40% of its production.For oral care brands seeking a manufacturing partner, Yuncheng's combination of injection moulding, tufting, bristle processing, testing and packaging-related capabilities provides support for different OEM and ODM project requirements. Its product range covers conventional adult toothbrushes, specialised orthodontic designs and integrated travel products, making it relevant to both individual product development and Bulk Custom Toothbrush orders.Manufacturing and Customisation CapabilitiesYuncheng's custom development process generally includes initial consultation, design and specification confirmation, sample production, sample approval, mass production and final quality inspection.The company reports a sampling lead time of approximately 7–10 days and a monthly production capacity of around 2.5 million toothbrushes. The approved sample serves as the production reference, while changes involving materials, colours, moulds, bristles or packaging require confirmation before mass production.This process helps establish consistency between product development and large-scale manufacturing, particularly for brands requiring repeat orders and multiple customised SKUs.2. Shantou Kangjie Daily Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.Shantou Kangjie Daily Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. is a daily chemical and personal care products manufacturer based in Shantou, Guangdong Province. Its business background includes personal care and hygiene-related products, with adult toothbrushes among its publicly documented product categories. Municipal product quality supervision records from 2024 and 2025 have listed adult toothbrush products manufactured by the company, including a soft-bristle model with a nominal filament diameter of 0.15 mm that received a qualified inspection result. These records provide a reference for its participation in the conventional toothbrush market and its relevance to brands exploring adult toothbrush and Private Label Toothbrush product programmes.3. Ningbo Jianjie Daily & Cosmetics Co., Ltd.Ningbo Jianjie Daily & Cosmetics Co., Ltd. is located in Guanhaiwei Town, Cixi City, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. Established in 2006, the company focuses on daily-use and personal care products, with toothbrushes as an important product category. Its published company information identifies the San-A brand and lists adult toothbrushes, children's toothbrushes and related products, while also describing its OEM manufacturing services. The company reports multiple toothbrush production lines and an annual production capacity of up to 100 million pieces, with exports to North America, Western Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Its product portfolio and manufacturing background make it relevant to brands developing Custom Adult Toothbrush and Custom Kids Toothbrush collections as well as bulk toothbrush programmes.4. Ningbo Chaoshang Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.Ningbo Chaoshang Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., also known as Ningbo Panda Greenstyle Industrial Limited, is a manufacturer specialising in bamboo toothbrushes and environmentally oriented personal care products. According to its published company profile, the business was established in 2007 and integrates research and development, product design, manufacturing and sales. The company reports a production facility of approximately 25,000 m2, a workforce of more than 300 employees and an annual bamboo toothbrush production capacity of approximately 150 million pieces. Its product portfolio includes adult bamboo toothbrushes, activated-charcoal bamboo toothbrushes and customised toothbrush designs, with services covering logo engraving and OEM production. The company also identifies export markets including the United States, Europe and Japan, making it relevant to brands developing Custom Bamboo Toothbrush and Custom Eco-Friendly Toothbrush collections.5. Jiangxi IVISMILE Technology Co., Ltd.Jiangxi IVISMILE Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Zhangshu City, Yichun, Jiangxi Province. Established in 2021, the company specialises in the research, development, production and sales of oral care products, including teeth whitening gels, whitening strips, whitening LED lights, electric toothbrushes and water flossers. Its published product catalogue highlights a broader oral care development portfolio, while public FDA establishment and device listing information also identifies manual and powered toothbrushes among its associated product categories. The company reports exports to North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, as well as partnerships with international retailers and oral care brands. Its product development background and wider oral care portfolio make it relevant to brands exploring coordinated oral care product collections and customised toothbrush-related solutions.Manufacturing Standards and Product Quality ConsiderationsSelecting a custom toothbrush supplier involves more than comparing product appearance or unit prices. Production equipment, material specifications, quality management and testing procedures all influence the consistency of finished products.ISO 20126 provides general requirements and test methods for manual toothbrushes, while ISO 22254 specifies a method for evaluating the resistance of the tufted portion to deflection. These standards provide useful technical references when preparing product specifications and comparing different toothbrush designs.For example, buyers developing a Custom Ultra Soft Toothbrush or Custom Soft Bristle Toothbrush should clarify filament diameter, bristle material, tufting configuration and the relevant testing method. Softness descriptions should be supported by defined product specifications rather than marketing terminology alone.For customised projects, mould ownership, sample approval procedures, packaging artwork and batch-level inspection records should also be addressed during the development stage. These details are particularly important for brands planning repeat orders or launching multiple product variations.Company Production Profile: Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd.Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd. provides a combination of oral care product manufacturing, plastic processing and customised packaging-related services. Its reported factory area of 5,000 m2, workforce of approximately 50 employees and annual toothbrush output of 30 million pieces describe its manufacturing scale.The company's production process covers injection moulding, tufting, bristle end-rounding, product inspection and packaging coordination. Its published development procedure includes consultation, product design, sample production within approximately 7–10 days, sample approval, mass production and final inspection.For international customers, the approved sample serves as the main reference for production consistency. Any subsequent changes to materials, colours, moulds, bristle configurations or packaging specifications are subject to confirmation before manufacturing.This approach supports custom manufacturing programmes requiring consistent specifications, repeatable production and coordinated product presentation.Market Impact: Customisation and Product DifferentiationThe global manual toothbrush market continues to offer opportunities for manufacturers serving international brands. Fortune Business Insights estimated the market at USD 6.72 billion in 2025 and projects it to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2034. China's toothbrush export value of approximately USD 980 million in 2024 further illustrates the country's role in the global supply chain.As competition increases, customisation is becoming an important factor in product differentiation. Beyond standard toothbrush production, brands are exploring distinctive handle designs, specialised bristle configurations, children's product collections, travel formats and customised retail packaging.This creates opportunities for manufacturers offering integrated OEM and ODM services. A well-developed Custom Toothbrush Design, combined with appropriate materials and Custom Toothbrush Packaging, can help oral care brands establish a more consistent product identity across different retail and distribution channels.Demand also extends beyond traditional retail. Hotels, airlines, travel retailers and hospitality distributors continue to provide application opportunities for travel-sized and disposable toothbrush products. Meanwhile, natural-material toothbrushes and specialised orthodontic designs offer additional directions for product development.Industry OutlookThe 2026 custom toothbrush manufacturing landscape reflects a combination of established production capabilities and evolving product requirements. China's manufacturing base continues to support conventional manual toothbrush production while expanding opportunities in private-label development, specialised bristle configurations, natural materials and customised packaging.For international buyers, supplier evaluation increasingly involves a broader assessment of production equipment, quality management, sampling procedures, material specifications and export experience. Manufacturers capable of coordinating these elements are better positioned to support long-term OEM and ODM partnerships.Within this landscape, Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd. presents a documented manufacturing profile covering injection moulding, tufting, bristle processing, quality inspection and packaging-related production. Its product portfolio and reported production capacity provide a reference for brands seeking a Chinese manufacturing partner for custom manual toothbrushes and related oral care products.As private-label and customised oral care products continue to develop, manufacturing consistency, product differentiation and documented quality processes are expected to remain important considerations across the industry.

Jack

Yangzhou Yuncheng Plastic Daily Chemical Co., Ltd.

+ +86 15262226888

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Five Reputable Custom Toothbrush Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Oral Care Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 02, 2026, 09:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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