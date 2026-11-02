Europe's First Bond For New Space Investing Is Open For Subscription From Today: European Space Bond, 8% P.A. Fixed Interest.
|
European Space Ventures AG
/ Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
Europe's first bond for New Space investing is open for subscription from today: European Space Bond, 8% p.a. fixed interest.
02.11.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Europe's first bond for New Space investing is open for subscription from today:
European Space Bond, 8% p.a. fixed interest.
Type of security: Fixed-rate bearer bond
ISIN: DE000A5GTAE6
Subscription: At europeanspacebond
Total volume: Up to € 11,999,000
Coupon: 8.00% p.a.
Term: 5 years (1 Dec 2026 to 30 Nov 2031)
Interest payment: Annually on 1 December
Min. subscription / denomination: € 1,000
Use of proceeds (net): Building a portfolio of holdings in the space sector. Further funds will cover running costs, administration, research and the further development of the ENSAI analysis platform (For details, see the WIB)
Stock exchange listing: Planned from 1 Dec 2026 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Open Market)
The legally binding securities information sheet (WIB) is available for download at europeanspacebond. PR & IR contact
Fabian Lorenz // T: +49 221 29 83 15 88 // E:...
European Space Ventures AG · europeanspaceventures · Berger Straße 175, 60385 Frankfurt am Main, Germany HRB 139086, Local Court (Amtsgericht) Frankfurt am Main Legal notice / Disclaimer:
This information is intended exclusively for persons whose place of residence and habitual abode is in Germany. It does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities in any other country. No public offering of securities is taking place or planned outside Germany. The public offering of the bonds is made on the basis of the securities information sheet (Wertpapier-Informationsblatt,“WIB”), the publication of which has been permitted by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”). The WIB is available from the start of the public offering at . BaFin's permission to publish the WIB is not to be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. Potential investors should read the WIB before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the decision to invest in the securities. The acquisition of this security involves considerable risks and may result in the total loss of the capital invested. 02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2426358 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment