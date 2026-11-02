European Space Ventures AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

Europe's first bond for New Space investing is open for subscription from today: European Space Bond, 8% p.a. fixed interest.

02.11.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Europe's first bond for New Space investing is open for subscription from today:

European Space Bond, 8% p.a. fixed interest.

Invest in the European New Space economy from as little as € 1,000

Investments planned in innovative space companies

Subscription available at europeanspacebond Planned listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Frankfurt am Main, 2 November 2026 – New Space has long been a multi-billion market. Government investment programmes and private innovation are driving the growth of the European space economy. For investors, however, it is difficult to invest specifically in this market of the future, particularly with smaller amounts. Many promising European companies are not listed on a stock exchange, and the investment products available often concentrate on the US market. What is more, for all its opportunities, New Space, with its wide range of technologies, business models and various stages of development, is a highly complex market. European Space Ventures AG (ESV) aims to bridge this gap. With the European Space Bond (ISIN: DE000A5GTAE6; ESB), investors can subscribe from as little as € 1,000 to a bond whose proceeds are to be used primarily to build a portfolio of holdings focused on European space companies. The bond offers a fixed interest rate of 8% p.a. over a five-year term. The volume of the WIB issue is up to € 11,999,000. Subscriptions are open now at . The securities information sheet (Wertpapier-Informationsblatt, WIB), publication permitted by BaFin, and further documents are also available. Trading of the security on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is scheduled to begin in December 2026. “As a first mover, we offer investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolio with an investment in the European New Space market. To do this, we combine years of experience with a proven investment approach and a strong network that gives us access to promising companies in the sector,” says Simon Drake, CEO of European Space Ventures AG in Frankfurt am Main. European Space Ventures AG was founded by Simon Drake and Kevin Mac Gowan, Chair of the Supervisory Board, to give investors structured access to the European space ecosystem. The European Space Bond marks the launch of the investment company's offerings. In the longer term, plans include an IPO of the company. Drake and Mac Gowan have been investing in the New Space sector for more than ten years – from space start-ups to equities. They also co-founded Lunar Resources Registry UG, an alumnus of the European Space Agency Business Incubation Centre (ESA BIC Hessen). Lunar Resources Registry investigates the potential of resources on the Moon and develops concepts for their commercial use. Building a diversified New Space portfolio European Space Ventures AG intends to use the issue proceeds primarily to build a diversified portfolio of holdings in the New Space value chain, with a focus on European companies. The investment universe ranges from innovative start-ups and fast-growing mid-sized companies to established, listed space companies. Thematically, the focus is on European space sovereignty, the strategic space value chain, and the opportunities around critical raw materials, potential resources on the Moon and in orbit, and energy infrastructure. ESV uses its in-house AI analysis platform, European New Space AI (ENSAI), to reduce the complexity of the New Space market and provide structured information to prepare and support investment decisions. Key facts on the European Space Bond Issuer: European Space Ventures AG

Type of security: Fixed-rate bearer bond

ISIN: DE000A5GTAE6

Subscription: At europeanspacebond

Total volume: Up to € 11,999,000

Coupon: 8.00% p.a.

Term: 5 years (1 Dec 2026 to 30 Nov 2031)

Interest payment: Annually on 1 December

Min. subscription / denomination: € 1,000

Use of proceeds (net): Building a portfolio of holdings in the space sector. Further funds will cover running costs, administration, research and the further development of the ENSAI analysis platform (For details, see the WIB)

Stock exchange listing: Planned from 1 Dec 2026 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Open Market)

The legally binding securities information sheet (WIB) is available for download at europeanspacebond. PR & IR contact

Fabian Lorenz // T: +49 221 29 83 15 88 // E:...

European Space Ventures AG · europeanspaceventures · Berger Straße 175, 60385 Frankfurt am Main, Germany HRB 139086, Local Court (Amtsgericht) Frankfurt am Main Legal notice / Disclaimer:

This information is intended exclusively for persons whose place of residence and habitual abode is in Germany. It does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities in any other country. No public offering of securities is taking place or planned outside Germany. The public offering of the bonds is made on the basis of the securities information sheet (Wertpapier-Informationsblatt,“WIB”), the publication of which has been permitted by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”). The WIB is available from the start of the public offering at . BaFin's permission to publish the WIB is not to be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. Potential investors should read the WIB before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the decision to invest in the securities. The acquisition of this security involves considerable risks and may result in the total loss of the capital invested. 02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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