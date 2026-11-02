Every Diya Of Ayodhya's Deepotsav Brings Livelihood Opportunities For Potters, Farmers, Families: UP CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Monday highlighted the economic significance of the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, saying that every earthen lamp lit during the festival illuminates the hard work of potters, the produce of farmers and the livelihoods of local families.

Ahead of his arrival in the city of Lord Ram, the Chief Minister shared a post on social media platform X, stating that the grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya Dham was giving fresh momentum to the economy along with strengthening faith.

"The grand Deepotsav of Shri Ayodhya Dham is giving fresh momentum to the economy along with faith. Every diya lit here is bringing new light to the hard work of a potter, the produce of a farmer and the livelihood of a family," he wrote.

The Chief Minister further said that such radiance was missing earlier, alleging that there had been no initiative to connect Ayodhya's immense cultural potential with the prosperity of local artisans, farmers and small traders.

"There was a complete lack of vision to transform the strength of faith into new livelihood opportunities. The double-engine government has dispelled this darkness," he said.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the grand festival, illuminated by lakhs of diyas, was now creating new opportunities for employment and business for potters, labourers and small traders, CM Yogi added.

"The very diya that illuminates Ram Nagari also kindles hopes of prosperity in the home of a hardworking family. Such is the spirit of our Deepotsav," CM Yogi wrote.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, the Chief Minister said that he would visit Ayodhya on November 7 and that the 10th edition of Deepotsav would be organised in Ayodhya Dham this year.

"Although the Deepotsav celebrations will take place in Ayodhya, their light will reach Gonda in the form of development. Today, we can see this development in Gonda," he said.

Recalling the condition of the region around a decade ago, Yogi Adityanath said that travelling from Gonda railway station to Devi Patan to visit the Maa Pateshwari Shaktipeeth used to take him around two-and-a-half to three hours.

"The roads here were full of potholes. There was an atmosphere of insecurity, development had come to a standstill, young people were unemployed and farmers were distressed. The safety of women and traders was at risk," he said.

The Chief Minister further claimed that Gonda, Balrampur and Shravasti were earlier counted among the most backward and dirtiest districts in the country.

He highlighted the development initiatives undertaken in the region, linking the transformation of these districts with the broader development vision of the state government.